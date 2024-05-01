The Big Picture Late Night With the Devil is a top horror film of the year, breaking records and impressing fans with a demonic Blu-ray box set.

The Collector's Edition includes art cards, a reversible poster, and a VHS of the original Night Owls broadcast, plus special features.

Follow the struggling host of Night Owls, Jack Delroy, as he faces dark secrets in a last-ditch Halloween special for fame.

Late Night With the Devil has been one of the best horror films so far this year in a very stellar genre market. The found footage film also made a killing at the box office when it debuted earlier this spring and just broke a Shudder streaming record when it premiered on the horror-centric streamer last month. Now, Umbrella Entertainment has unleashed a Blu-ray box set for Late Night With the Devil that’s going to make every genre bear a demonic smile.

In collaboration with directors Cameron and Colin Cairnes, the release comes with a rigid outer slipcase and a traditional slipcase. Both feature haunting poster artwork of David Dastmalchian’s tortured late night host. This Collector’s Edition also includes art cards, a reversible poster, a TV Guild press kit with in-universe articles and ads, and a 48-page book, Conversations With the Devil, featuring new written material from the director duo. If that isn’t enough, this ghoulish package comes with a VHS of the original ill-fated Night Owls broadcast. In terms of special features Late Night With the Devil will have a behind-the-scenes reel, a making-of Night Owls music featurette, the film’s SXSW Q & A with the directors and cast, and a behind-the-scenes still gallery. Umbrella have impressed physical media fans in the past with their upcoming release of Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey II, but playing wonderfully with the film’s disturbing found footage and 70s broadcast aesthetic, Late Night With the Devil may just be their best Blu-ray work to date.

What’s ‘Late Night With the Devil’ About?

Late Night With the Devil follows the struggling host of Night Owls, Jack Delroy. In an ever evolving Late Night landscape, Jack’s ratings are dipping and Johnny Carson’s hold on the genre is growing. Jack’s on the verge of cancelation and, after a personal tragedy in his life, stages one last Halloween special to save his show. This risky venture includes an interview with a seemingly possessed teenage girl named Lily. However, Jack gets more than he bargains for as his literal past comes back to haunt him and dark secrets are revealed. While Late Night With the Devil was a much smaller film compared to some of its genre counterparts, it cleaned up well at the box office, making over $11 million worldwide on an extremely low budget. It was a hit with critics too, holding a possessive certified fresh rating of 97% on Rotten Tomatoes. With its out-of-time style and the film asking dark questions like what would you do for fame, Late Night With the Devil has already become a modern cult classic.

The Devil is Waiting For Their Close-Up

You can pre-order Umbrella Entertainment’s Late Night With the Devil Blu-ray box set on their website for the cheeky price of $86.66 USD. The film is also currently streaming on Shudder, available on VOD, and still playing in select theaters. You can preview the box set and watch the trailer for Late Night With the Devil below.

