The Big Picture Late Night With the Devil is a found-footage nightmare with a retro vibe and nerve-racking intensity.

The Blu-ray steelbook release features creepy artwork and promises scream-worthy bonuses for horror fans.

Stream the film on Shudder or pre-order the steelbook on Amazon for a September 10 release date.

2024 has been another great year for horror thus far. While we've had major franchise returns like with The First Omen, the original films are what have grabbed most genre fans' attention. At the center of that decision was Late Night With the Devil. The found-footage nightmare from directors Cameron and Colin Cairnes starring David Dastmalchian possessed both critics and the box office earlier this year. Now, the Shudder original from IFC Films is getting a haunting Blu-ray steelbook this fall.

From RLJ Entertainment, the two-disc steelbook features Late Night With the Devil’s main theatrical artwork. This depicted Dastmalchian’s Late Night host Jack Delroy with his head on fire. The back of the release has Jack’s crowd lost in a hypnotic wheel. Lastly, the inside artwork has Jack facing his crowded audience under some very ominous lighting. There have been no special features announced for this Blu-ray release yet. However, given Shudder’s involvement, there’s sure to be a few scream-worthy bonuses for horror fans to die over. This is the second official physical media release for Late Night so far this year.

What’s ‘Late Night With the Devil’ About?

Like previously mentioned, Late Night With the Devil follows Jack Delroy. He’s the host of the struggling Late Night show Night Owls and the growing popularity of Johnny Carson has made his numbers go way down. A recent tragic loss in Jack’s life hasn't helped in that regard either. However, in an effort to save his show, he puts on a giant Halloween special on October 31, 1977. His guest list even includes a supposedly possessed young girl. Yet Jack trying to capture video proof of the devil might be his dying show’s final nail in its coffin. He gets more than he bargains for as his dark past comes back to haunt him. The brilliance of Late Night With the Devil lies within its retro visual style and blending of genres. This both perfectly captures the vibe of Late Show TV in its prime while being one of the more nerve-racking found-footage films of our modern time. Like Blair Witch and Texas Chain Saw Massacre before it, this is presented to us like it actually happened. When you add the extremely disturbing undertones of the story alongside Dastmalchian’s career-defining performance, this is arguably the sub-genre’s finest hour. Once you fall down Jack’s horrific rabbit hole and ask what you’re willing to give up to guarantee success, it’s already too late. The devil has you in its grasp.

Where Can You Stream ‘Late Night With the Devil’?

Late Night With the Devil can currently be streamed on Shudder. The film is also available to rent on all major VOD platforms, like Fandango at Home. As for Late Night’s new Blu-ray steelbook, you can pre-order it now on Amazon for $35.68 USD. It’ll be available at Walmart as well. The steelbook has a release date of September 10, 2024.

