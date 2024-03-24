The Big Picture Late Night with the Devil breaks opening weekend records with $2.8 million, $666,666 coming on a fittingly Satanic Sunday.

The film stars David Dastmalchian as a talk show host caught in a horrifying broadcast that spirals out of control.

Critics have praised Dastmalchian's performance in the horror movie, calling it a powerhouse turn.

In a piece of news that is too wild to make up, IFC's Late Night with the Devil is reporting $2.8 million domestically in its opening weekend, but the real hook? $666,666 came on what is evidently a highly Satanic Sunday for the film. The movie stars David Dastmalchian as a talk show host who gets more than he bargained for when he decides to host a special episode of his fictional talk show, Night Owls with Jack Delroy one night.

“This weekend’s release of Late Night With the Devil set fire to our old opening record,” says Scott Shooman, head of AMC Networks Films, which encompasses IFC. “[The movie] continues to showcase that there is still potential for highly reviewed, intelligent auteur films in movie theaters across all genres.”

What Is 'Late Night with the Devil' About?

Image via IFC

Set during the 1970s, Late Night With the Devil follows the show's host, Jack Delroy, portrayed by Dastmalchian, who introduces Dr. Ross-Mitchell (Laura Gordon) and her youthful patient —played by Ingrid Torelli — in the Halloween episode of Night Owls. Delroy had been struck by a book that had previously landed on his desk which told the story of the young girl who was thought to be possessed by Satan.

The teenager, being the sole survivor of a mass suicide orchestrated by a Satanic church, seeks the expertise of the parapsychologist to manage the voices she alleges to hear in her mind. As Jack Delroy delves deeper, the live broadcast spirals out of control, dragging the costume-wearing audience into the abyss with him and his guests.

The horror movie is a collaborative effort of the pair of brothers, Colin and Cameron Cairnes, known for 100 Bloody Acres and Scare Campaign, alongside the performances from Dastmalchian, Gordon, and Torelli. Dastmalchian also contributes as an executive producer, along with Rami Yasin and Joel Anderson. The cast also includes performances by Ian Bliss (The Matrix Reloaded), Josh Quong Tart (Scare Campaign), Fayssal Bazzi (The Merger), and Georgina Haig (Once Upon a Time).

Related 'Late Night With the Devil' Review: David Dastmalchian Commands the Stage in Found Footage Horror Romp Darkness looms under the bright lights of a seemingly haunted television set in a film that is best when it dives headfirst into the unknown.

In his review of the film for Collider, Chase Hutchison was effusive in his praise of Dastmalchian's powerhouse turn.

"As he begs and pleads for people to turn off the television with the crowd laughing maniacally, Dastmalchian’s terrified face atop his perfect suit reveals how much things are falling apart around him. He is the grounding force in the unexpected nightmares, making one of the grim final revelations into something as spectacular as it is sinister."

Late Night with the Devil is in theatres now — you can get tickets and watch the trailer below. Stay tuned at Collider for further updates.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Late Night With the Devil 8 10 A live television broadcast in 1977 goes horribly wrong, unleashing evil into the nation's living rooms. Release Date March 22, 2024 Director Cameron Cairnes , Colin Cairnes Cast David Dastmalchian , Laura Gordon , Ian Bliss , Fayssal Bazzi , Ingrid Torelli , Rhys Auteri , Josh Quong Tart , Georgina Haig Runtime 86 Minutes Writers Colin Cairnes , Cameron Cairnes

Get Tickets