The horror flick boasts a 97% Tomatometer score, with Dastmalchian's performance receiving widespread praise.

Dastmalchian spent months studying talk show hosts to prepare for his role as a fictional host, ensuring authenticity on-screen.

Before becoming one of Hollywood's best chameleons and a horror mainstay, David Dastmalchian was a local theater actor looking for his big break in Chicago. Everything changed when he was paired up with the late great Heath Ledger as one of the Joker's henchmen, Thomas Schiff in The Dark Knight, giving him a memorable first big-screen role. His experience alongside Ledger and Christopher Nolan would pave the way for a varied career, including The Suicide Squad, Dune, Blade Runner 2049, and, most recently, Oppenheimer. Now, his latest venture, Late Night WIth the Devil, has indirectly reconnected him with the legendary actor thanks to a likely shared inspiration.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Dastmalchian ran through the various late-night shows and hosts that he studied to play his haunted Night Owls host Jack Delroy in the found footage horror flick. Late Night With the Devil takes place in 1977 and sees him playing a Johnny Carson-like role during a Halloween episode in which they attempt to commune with the devil live on television through the survivor of a satanic mass suicide. He said that he "spent hundreds of hours" combing through old videos from The Cairnes brothers (directors Colin and Cameron Cairnes) to nail the demeanor needed to play a convincing host that evoked the era. "I’m not exaggerating. From the time that I said yes, I had about three months, maybe longer."

The connection to Ledger's famous Joker performance came from Australian talk show titan Don Lane. "The Cairnes brothers sent me a bunch of footage that they accumulated of Don Lane," he added. "If you’re not familiar with Don Lane, he was the Johnny Carson of Australian television. He was an American who lived in Australia, and he became the host of this huge syndicated talk show [The Don Lane Show]. He did this famous interview with Tom Waits, and a lot of people think Heath Ledger took inspiration from it for his portrayal of The Joker." Waits, an acclaimed musician and actor famed for his gravelly voice, shared an uncanny resemblance to Ledger's Joker thanks to his mannerisms in the 1979 interview. While Dastmalchian didn't necessarily look to this clip specifically for his portrayal of Delroy, it represented a full-circle moment for him to pull from the same source often connected with his Oscar-winning co-star on his first big project.

Who Else Did Dastmalchian Take Inspiration From for 'Late Night With the Devil'?

Dastmalchian also cited another impromptu interview with Lane and David Bowie that he looked to for Late Night With the Devil. "Famously, in 1983, on the last night of The Don Lane Show, David Bowie was down the block at a restaurant, and because he always loved watching Don’s show while touring Australia, he was like, 'Oh, it’s Don’s last show?'" he told THR. "So he walked onto Don’s show and went, 'Hey Don, I heard it’s your last show,' and they did an impromptu interview. So Don Lane was a huge influence."

It's fitting that the same host with ties back to The Dark Knight would be one of his biggest inspirations for Delroy, but he was far from his only subject to study. "As a kid, I watched shock TV hosts like Morton Downey Jr. and Phil Donahue, and I found them utterly fascinating [during prep]," Dastmalchian said, adding that he also watched the classics like Carson, Dick Cavett, and David Letterman. Together, they helped create a picture of the traditional, yet desperate host with skeletons in his closet shown on-screen, one that only further unraveled as things got out of hand. "Having the YouTube library of all of that stuff meant that every night before going to sleep, I would just put their videos on and leave them running as I would fall asleep."

As he indicated through his literal hundreds of hours of late-night talk show binging, Dastmalchian put in the legwork for Late Night with the Devil, and it shows in the reviews. Critics and audiences have been widely pleased with the horror hit, earning it a very strong 97% Tomatometer score and 83% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with Dastmalchian's performance being a major point of praise. Its limited release also garnered $2.8 million USD at the box office over its first weekend with, and you can't make this up, $666,666 USD coming in on Sunday. He admitted though that taking on the role of a fictional talk show host that still felt real was a bit overwhelming and further told THR that research for the role continued all throughout filming:

"This role was like being a jazz drummer and then all of a sudden getting asked to sit in for Tool drummer Danny Carey on tour. It just wasn’t in my wheelhouse, man. I’m not the guy who’s funny. I’m not a comedian. I have a lot of skills as an actor, but to make this shit feel authentic and real was so terrifying for me. So I wanted to study every idiosyncrasy, the way that they gestured and the way that they’d land joke punchlines. We maybe had 15 days to shoot this movie’s long takes, so I knew I didn’t have a lot of room for error and I needed to come ready. I didn’t actually get to talk to any talk show hosts, but I did continue to watch every opening monologue and interview segment that I could find from any of the legends all the way through shooting."

Late Night With the Devil is now in limited theaters in the U.S. and will soon come to Australia on April 11. Following its theatrical run, the film will stream exclusively on Shudder on April 19. Check out the trailer below.