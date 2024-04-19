This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Big Picture Late Night With the Devil is a demonic found footage movie that has been making a splash at the box office.

The movie follows a live TV broadcast gone wrong, inviting evil into viewers homes.

The film, starring David Dastmalchian, has received critical acclaim and is now streaming on Shudder and digital platforms.

The horror genre has had a great last month at the movies with satanic panic hauntings being back in style. Among them was the critically acclaimed Late Night With the Devil starring David Dastmalchian (The Boogeyman). The found footage nightmare made a demonic splash at the box office the last few weeks and officially debuts on Shudder today, April 19. Now, alongside its streaming release, Late Night With the Devil has also just dropped on digital platforms.

The horror film is available to purchase on all major VOD platforms like Amazon Prime Video and Fandango at Home for $14.99. Late Night is also still in some select theaters and has made quite the chilling haul at the Box Office. Up to this point, after almost a month in theaters, the film has made over $10 million at the global box office. This includes making an eerie $666,666 on its first Sunday of release. With the great word of mouth it's going to be interesting to see how well Late Night performs both on VOD and Shudder.

What’s ‘Late Night With the Devil’ About?

Close

This found-footage, live show gone wrong, was shot in a very disturbing true-crime documentary style way. It tells the story of Late Night host Jack Delroy (Dastmalchian) whose ratings are slipping and his show Night Owls is on the verge of cancellation. Taking place in the prime of Late Night TV in 1977, he can’t compete with the likes of Johnny Carson. In a last ditch effort to save his show, Delroy stages a Halloween special that centers around a young girl who claims to be possessed by the devil. However, nothing goes to plan, Delroy’s past comes back to haunt him, and blood is spilled in an unforgettable night of television. The film was praised for Dastmalchian’s charismatic yet oddball and authentic performance. After years of being a supporting player in many critically acclaimed films, Dastmalchian has found a home in the horror community and a lead role to truly sink his teeth into.

Late Night With the Devil is streaming on Shudder now, and is also available to rent or buy on Digital.

Late Night With the Devil 8 10 A live television broadcast in 1977 goes horribly wrong, unleashing evil into the nation's living rooms. Release Date March 22, 2024 Director Cameron Cairnes , Colin Cairnes Cast David Dastmalchian , Laura Gordon , Ian Bliss , Fayssal Bazzi , Ingrid Torelli , Rhys Auteri , Josh Quong Tart , Georgina Haig Runtime 86 Minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Colin Cairnes , Cameron Cairnes

Watch on Prime Video