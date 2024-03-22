Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Late Night with the Devil.

The Big Picture Late Night with the Devil unveils a live TV nightmare from 1977 filled with possessions, hypnosis, and eerie revelations.

Viewers witness a chaotic show ending in demonic deaths, exposing host Jack Delroy's dark occult dealings for success.

Shocking twists and found footage format make this horror movie a chilling and thought-provoking watch for audiences.

For TV host Jack Delroy (David Dastmalchian) ratings are plummeting and his late-night talk show "Night Owls" is struggling to increase viewership and beat Johnny Carson. In a bid to save his show, he hosts a Halloween special designed to break the boundaries of TV. However, the show does not go to plan at all, and what we see in Late Night With the Devil is that lost recording. A combination of behind-the-scenes footage and clips from the show, this unusual found footage movie was directed by Australian siblings Cameron and Colin Cairnes. As a viewer, you are witnessing the events as they happened back in the 1970s. By the movie's climax, we learn that this TV broadcast had devastating consequences and Jack Delroy had many secrets of his own. Let's break down everything that unfolded and led to that jaw-dropper ending. Spoilers galore — obviously.

Late Night With the Devil 8 10 A live television broadcast in 1977 goes horribly wrong, unleashing evil into the nation's living rooms. Release Date March 22, 2024 Director Cameron Cairnes , Colin Cairnes Cast David Dastmalchian , Laura Gordon , Ian Bliss , Fayssal Bazzi , Ingrid Torelli , Rhys Auteri , Josh Quong Tart , Georgina Haig Runtime 86 Minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Colin Cairnes , Cameron Cairnes

What Is 'Late Night With the Devil' About?

Late Night with the Devil is presented as the tape of a TV talk show, with host Jack Delroy introducing several guests with spooky connections for the Halloween special. The first is Christou (Fayssal Bazzi), a psychic who can communicate with the dead. He attempts to connect with the spirits in the room, first getting ridiculed by one audience member before successfully connecting with the son of a woman in the audience. He suddenly and violently screams about a connection with a spirit called "Minnie." The second guest is a man called Carmichael (Ian Bliss) who is a skeptic and sets out to disprove the supernatural through science. As an illusionist, he immediately dismisses Christou's readings, believing it is set up. However, Delroy states that he believes the last reading was for him, and Minnie is the nickname of his late wife Madeline (Georgina Haig), who died of lung cancer before the movie's events. Christou suddenly begins to violently vomit black liquid, and he is taken to get medical attention.

Related 'Late Night With the Devil' Review: David Dastmalchian Commands the Stage in Found Footage Horror Romp Darkness looms under the bright lights of a seemingly haunted television set in a film that is best when it dives headfirst into the unknown.

The final guests are parapsychologist June Ross-Mitchell (Laura Gordon) and the subject of her latest book, Lilly (Ingrid Torelli). Lilly is the only survivor of a mass suicide at a satanic church and is possessed by one of the spirits they summoned. After a mundane TV chat, Delroy convinces June to show Lilly when she is possessed. During a quick commercial break, it is implied that June and Jack have a secret relationship. Lilly is possessed and greets Jack as if they have met before. She mentions "tall trees" and alludes to a men's club where the famous go, although the activities of the club are unclear. Jack is quick to shut it down, but Lilly keeps bringing up aspects of Jack's past before levitating and being brought out of the trance by June. The segments chatting with the guests are interspersed with behind-the-scenes footage, which feels rushed as if this were a real TV show that was quickly trying to get things under control to keep the show running. The producer tells Jack that Christou died on the way to the hospital, but there is no time to dwell on it and the show continues rolling. It makes the pacing of Late Night With the Devil extremely fast, giving the effect that everything is happening in real time, making the atmosphere even more urgent.

Is the TV show in 'Late Night With the Devil' Real?

Close

In an attempt to prove Lilly's possession as staged, Carmichael decides to put Delroy's co-host Gus (Rhys Auteri) into a trance. Through hypnosis, he convinces Gus and the audience that there are worms under his skin. In the most graphic body horror of the movie, Gus begins to rip bits of his skin off to reveal worms inside him. The practical effects are gross, and the big lump in which the worms come out is horrific. When Carmichael snaps him out of it, and it is revealed Gus is fine, as a viewer, you feel as duped as the television audience. This is where the choice to have this whole movie as a television recording works so effectively. The trickery is just as much for you as it is for the cast. You want to go back and watch the scene again, and not listen to Carmichael's initial hypnosis to see if you don't see the worms. It causes questions about the legitimacy of the whole talk show, whether Jack and his crew have staged the whole thing to be a ratings hit and save the show.

They decide to replay the clips to reveal there were no worms at all and see if Lilly's possession was just hypnosis as well. However, what they reveal is more chilling than the initial possession. No, Lilly was not faking, she was definitely possessed by a spirit. Yet, Jack is not satisfied and asks the production crew to go slowly frame by frame through the footage. For a split second, the ethereal spirit of Jack's deceased wife appears behind him. This links back to Christou's initial reading of the room and indicates that he did indeed connect with Jack's late wife Minnie and that her spirit had been in the room the whole time. The show was not faked, all the supernatural activity was very real, and Jack's unnerved reactions were genuine.

Who Dies in 'Late Night With the Devil' - and Does Jack Delroy Kill Them?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Following the reveal of the footage, Lilly starts to spasm again, and the spirit takes hold of her uncontrollably. The audience flees as Lilly levitates, her face burning to reveal the demon within her. She is violently electrocuted, and her power seems to get stronger and stronger. Looking at Gus, using only her mind, she twists his head backward. The energy then burns up Carmichael and he evaporates. Begging her to stop, June is lifted by her necklace and is brutally strangled. Up until now, Late Night With the Devil relentlessly follows this TV schedule and reflects the unforgiving environment of a television set, where problems just have to be dealt with, and the show must go on. This is the moment that control is completely lost, all the tension builds up to this moment of total carnage. At the start of the movie, you know this is uncovered footage, so it is evident something startling is going to happen, but the deaths are so much more abrupt and jolting than expected.

The next five minutes see an unraveling of Jack's consciousness and act as the piecing together of his past. It is the only time the movie deviates from its found footage format, instead entering Jack's mind. We see the men's club that Lilly alluded to, with costumed figures leading Jack to drink a strange liquid, and we see moments from his talk show previously, with strange details that prove something is not quite right. The segment ends with his wife in bed, Jack by her side. She is very sick and weak, struggling to speak, but tells Jack that she was the price to pay for success and that he had to kill her.

He stabs her, but the movie cuts to show Jack has actually stabbed Lilly, and he stands in a deserted studio with four dead bodies. This string of thoughts implies that Jack was a part of a religious group, and he made a deal with the devil for his show to be successful. The price he paid was his wife, but this Halloween show was the devil ensuring Night Owls would never be forgotten in his own twisted way. Jack didn't physically kill all his guests, but his secrets and involvement with the occult led to the Halloween show's devastation. A lot of Late Night with the Devil is left unsaid due to its found footage nature. This means scenes of exposition would feel out of place, so a lot of the explanation is left for you to piece together and interpret. What is clear is that Jack had sinister secrets and these had devastating consequences for himself and those around him.

Late Night with the Devil is out now in theaters.

Get Tickets Now