What better way to legitimize a horror film than to get Stephen King’s seal of approval? That's exactly what happened after Late Night With the Devil made its premiere at the 2023 SXSW Film Festival. Following Image Nation Abu Dhabi’s recent success with the film Watcher, we expect so much from this next installment in its multi-movie deal with Spooky Pictures.

Starting with a generally low budget, the label relies on unique ideas and intriguing first looks to draw a big crowd. This also hinders its ability to be distributed without an increase in demand. However, we’re here to help. Let's dive into the upcoming found footage horror film to learn what it’s about and where we can watch it.

Late Night With the Devil A live television broadcast in 1977 goes horribly wrong, unleashing evil into the nation's living rooms. Release Date March 22, 2024 Director Cameron Cairnes , Colin Cairnes Cast David Dastmalchian , Laura Gordon , Ian Bliss , Fayssal Bazzi , Ingrid Torelli , Rhys Auteri , Josh Quong Tart , Georgina Haig Runtime 86 Minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Colin Cairnes , Cameron Cairnes

Image via IFC Films

Late Night With the Devil is set to be released on March 22, 2024. The film had its world premiere back in March 2023 at the SXSW Film Festival and has made its way around the world at the Melbourne International Film Festival, BFI London Film Festival, Toronto After Dark, Sydney Film Festival, South Korea’s Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival, and the Sitges Film Festival, where it won an award for best screenplay.

Late Night With the Devil will initially be released exclusively in theaters. Unfortunately for horror fans not in major metropolitan areas, Late Night With the Devil will only receive a limited release. Luckily, the film will be released on the Shudder streaming service on April 19, 2024.

Buy Tickets

Is There a Trailer for 'Late Night with the Devil'?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

A trailer for Late Night With the Devil was released on March 6, 2024. A countdown opens the trailer with an appropriately dressed announcer in a devil costume introducing the late-night talk show host Jack Delroy (David Dastmalchian). Set as a Halloween special in 1977, the audience prepares for what they'll soon find to be the most terrifying night of their lives. Desperate to stay on the air, the talk show's producers want Jack to play their game, but he’d rather maintain his show's integrity. When he announces a parapsychologist and her subject from her book, Lilly (Ingrid Torelli), there’s tension in the air when they try to use her to talk to the devil. However, when Lilly transforms into this paranormal monster, it appears that they have released something incredibly unholy into the studio and possibly into all the viewer's homes.

What Is 'Late Night With the Devil' About?

Image via Nation Abu Dhabi

Late Night With the Devil is presented as found footage from a live broadcast of a late-night talk show in 1977. When a paranormal interview goes wrong, or incredibly right, it unleashes evil into the nation's living rooms. The film follows the late-night talk show host of Night Owls, Jack Delroy, during the events of a Halloween special. One of the interviews features a young survivor of a satanic mass suicide event named Lilly. When asked to make contact with the devil, Jack and the audience get far more than they bargained for.

The official synopsis from Shudder reads:

In 1977 a live television broadcast goes horribly wrong, unleashing evil into the nation's living rooms. What unfolds next is shocking...

Who Stars in 'Late Night With the Devil'?

Image via Umbrella Entertainment

The film features a talented cast, including David Dastmalchian, who has an impressive list of credits, including roles in superhero movies such as The Suicide Squad, Ant-Man, and The Dark Knight. He recently had a small supporting role in Christopher Nolan's Oscar-winning blockbuster Oppenheimer as William Borden.

Also playing key roles are Laura Gordon (Undertow) as Dr. June Ross-Mitchell, Ian Bliss (The Matrix Reloaded) as Carmichael the Conjurer, Fayssal Bazzi as a psychic named Christou, and Ingrid Torelli as Lilly. The rest of the cast includes Rhys Auteri, Georgina Haig, and Josh Quong Tart.

Who Made 'Late Night With the Devil'?

Image via Umbrella Entertainment

The idea for Late Night With the Devil was conjured up by Australian brothers Cameron and Colin Cairnes, who wrote and directed the film. It was produced by Mat Govoni (Lone Wolf), Adam White (Inspired Guns), John Molloy (Molly), Roy Lee (It), Steven Schneider (Paranormal Activity), and Derek Dauchy. Serving as executive producers are Joel Anderson (Lake Mungo), Rami Yasin, and David Dastmalchian (The Suicide Squad) as well.

More Horror Films Like ‘Late Night With the Devil’

Close

The Conjuring (2013)

When a family moves into their dream home, they quickly find out that it’s a haunted nightmare. The Conjuring follows the Perron family who encounter supernatural events unfolding in their Rhode Island farmhouse. When they reach out for help, Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren (Vera Formiga) come to the rescue as experienced paranormal investigators. What they uncover will be one of their most difficult cases that will have you jumping out of your seat, scared.

Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy

The Nun (2018)

The Nun is a story that was originally started in The Conjuring 2. Set in a Romanian abbey in 1952, a young nun takes her own life, which prompts the Vatican to send an experienced priest to investigate along with a novitiate who is close to taking her final vows. However, the evil they encounter takes on the shape of a terrifying nun who challenges their faith and aims to take their lives. The gothic horror has chilling visuals that will make you anxious as the dark features of the Nun lurk in the shadows. Though the movie received mixed critical reviews, it sparked a sequel, The Nun 2, in 2023, and the images of the Nun continue to haunt fans worldwide.

Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy

Hereditary (2018)

Hereditary is a horror masterpiece that explores the darkest corners of family and grief. After the death of the enigmatic family matriarch, the Graham family begins to unravel sinister family secrets. As tragedy strikes the family, leading to madness, more and more mysteries are revealed, with increasingly horrifying images along the way. Toni Collette plays the overly stressed mother Annie, who, despite trying to hold it all together, can’t help but lose it. Ari Aster directed the film, his debut, which has consistently been followed up with outstanding works like Midsommar and Beau is Afraid.