2024 has certainly not been lacking for new and inventive spins on the horror genre. However, this one has been particularly important for the more indie-leaning entries in the category, with titles like Oz Perkins’ Longlegs, Ti West’s MaXXXine, and Jane Schoenbrun’s I Saw the TV Glow dominating conversations. Right now, Hulu subscribers can head over to the streamer to catch one of the most talked-about titles of the last 12 months as Cameron and Colin Cairnes’ Late Night with the Devil is now streaming. But, don’t just listen to us, with the proof of the movie’s genius being in its numbers. Not only is the title in third place on the streamer’s Top 15, but it also sits in the incredibly coveted spot of holding a 97% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Starring David Dastmalchian, Late Night with the Devil leans into a found-footage style and reveals the fateful night on a 1977 talk show when everything went to hell in a handbasket - literally. Host Jack Delroy has long been one of the biggest names on late-night talk shows but has been suffering from poor ratings as of late. Spotting a chance to make his Halloween special really stand out from the rest, Jack invites parapsychologist author June Ross-Mitchell (Laura Gordon) and her patient, Lilly D’Abo (Ingrid Torelli) to the episode. The young girl is believed to have been possessed by a demonic entity and - the more Jack digs - the more things go off the rails for him, the rest of his guests, and the live studio audience.

David Dastmalchian Leads a Devilishly Delightful Romp in ‘Late Night with the Devil’

Close

It’s fun, it’s weird, it’s eerie, and Late Night with the Devil puts Dastmalchian in the driver’s seat, giving him the chance to fully shine. The actor has long been a mainstay in other genre titles like The Boogeyman and The Last Voyage of the Demeter, but he was fully able to step into the spotlight as the doomed talk-show host in the found footage flick. Joining the main trio of actors is an ensemble lineup that includes Ian Bliss (The Matrix Revolutions), Fayssal Bazzi (Stateless), Georgina Haig (The Mule), Josh Quong Tart (Scare Campaign) and more.

The best news is that there’s plenty more Dastmalchian on the way. Next year, audiences will spot the actor alongside a star-studded cast in Mike Flanagan’s latest Stephen King adaptation, The Life of Chuck, with the performer also set to star alongside the likes of Sigourney Weaver and Mads Mikkelsen in Bryan Fuller’s upcoming horror thriller, Dust Bunny.

Head over to Hulu now to stream Late Night with the Devil.

8 10 Late Night With the Devil A live television broadcast in 1977 goes horribly wrong, unleashing evil into the nation's living rooms. Release Date March 22, 2024 Director Cameron Cairnes , Colin Cairnes Cast David Dastmalchian , Laura Gordon , Ian Bliss , Fayssal Bazzi , Ingrid Torelli , Rhys Auteri , Josh Quong Tart , Georgina Haig Runtime 86 Minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Colin Cairnes , Cameron Cairnes Expand

Watch On Hulu