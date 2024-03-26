The Big Picture Late Night With the Devil hits Shudder on April 19, 2024 - prepare for a devilish scarefest streaming experience.

Despite controversy, the film's quality and marketing shine, earning $2.8 million at the box office - a true horror hit.

David Dastmalchian delivers a standout performance in this chilling found footage film, set to become a Halloween classic.

One of the most talked about horror films this year thus far has been Late Night With the Devil. The David Dastmalchian found footage romp just made its monstrous debut this past weekend with a scary good box office return. Now, it's been announced when this devilish venture will be hit streaming.

It has been revealed by Bloody Disgusting that Late Night With the Devil will make its way to the horror-centric streaming service Shudder on April 19, 2024. The Umbrella Entertainment feature got a lot of biz last year when it debuted at South by Southwest last year and has only grown its dominic power as genre fans got closer to its March 22 theatrical start date. That had a lot to do with its killer premise and Dastmalchian. The latter of which has become a genre favorite of late with last year’s The Boogeyman and The Last Voyage of the Demeter. He’s also appeared in a few great Shudder original series, like 101 Scariest Horror Movie Moments of All Time.

Late Night TV Just Got Scary as Hell

Close

While the film recently hit some controversy because of its brief use of AI imagery, Late Night was able to push past that with the sheer quality of the film and haunting marketing you just can’t buy. On the financial front, this indie darling made a stellar $2.8 million in its opening weekend. However, on its opening Sunday, it made a bizarrely chilling $666,666 at the box office. That'll have the conservative Christians complaining about Immaculate, another religious-based terror that was released this weekend, praying as they ran for the holy hills. All jokes aside, when we’re just talking about the story of the film itself, Late Night has become one of the best and scariest found footage films of all time. The writing-directing team of Colin and Cameron Cairnes use the popularity of Late Night TV and turns it into a creative Halloween nightmare full of brilliant vintage atmosphere and thrills. Plus, Dastmalchian finally got a leading role fit for his amazing range. He’ll go down as one of the best horror performances of the year with Late Night sure to become a modern Halloween classic.

The Devil is Waiting For You

While we wait for Late Night With the Devil to hit Shudder in April, the film’s currently enjoying its time in theaters. If you’re brave enough, you can buy your tickets here. Also, in the last decade, Shudder has been the best streamer around for horror fans. Having everything like critically acclaimed original films like Revenge to classics like Halloween, Late Night With the Devil has found the perfect home.