The Big Picture Late Night with the Devil achieves record-breaking success on Shudder, surpassing previous streaming hits.

David Dastmalchian shines in his role as a troubled talk show host, adding to the film's critical acclaim.

The supernatural horror film takes a unique spin on the found footage genre, captivating audiences with its chilling storyline.

Late Night with the Devil is a massive hit on Shudder. Shortly after its unexpected victory at the global box office, the supernatural thriller about a live show gone wrong has broken a new record by becoming the most streamed title in the platform's history after its streaming debut on April 19. While the exact viewership record has not been released yet, Late Night with the Devil reportedly outperformed Shudder's previous hits, When Evil Lurks and V/H/S/99. Moreover, according to Horror Geek Life, the feature also became the most-watched title not only on Shudder but also on AMC+.

On top of winning the box office and streaming charts, Late Night with the Devil — helmed by Cameron and Colin Cairnes — has also been in critics' good graces. As of this writing, the movie possesses a 97% critic score and an 87% audience on Rotten Tomatoes. Starring David Dastmalchian as late-night talk show host Jack Delroy, the film is a unique spin on the found footage genre. Set in the 1970s, the film follows the Night Owls host, who not only lost his wife to cancer a year ago but is also on the brink of losing his show due to plummeting ratings. Desperate to save his show from cancellation, Jack plans an ambitious Halloween special, unaware of the repercussions and supernatural forces that will follow.

‘Late Night With the Devil’ Continues David Dastmalchian’s Winning Streak

Since its release in theaters on March 22, Late Night with the Devil has easily become this year's biggest horror outing. But while the film's unique premise helped it strike gold, Dastmalchian hugely contributed to the movie's success, garnering praise for his authentic and convincing performance of a once-celebrated talk show host gone mad. Following his appearances in last year's Boston Strangler, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, The Boogeyman, and Oppenheimer, the actor started 2024 with yet another victory with Late Night with the Devil. In the film, Dastmalchian has only proven that he can shine in whatever genre he's thrown into. From superhero ensembles and thrillers to drama and epic features, the supernatural horror genre has found a new guy in Dastmalchian.

In addition to Dastmalchian, Late Night with the Devil also stars Laura Gordon as June, Ingrid Torelli as Lilly, Georgina Haig as Madeleine, Ian Bliss as Carmichael, Fayssal Bazzi as Christou, and more. Late Night with the Devil is now streaming on Shudder.