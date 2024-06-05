The Big Picture Shudder's Late Night With the Devil returns to select theaters on June 6 and will run through the weekend.

A personalized introduction from the film's star David Dastmalchian and a Q&A featuring him and Kevin Smith will accompany each screening.

Written and directed by the Cairnes brothers, the found footage film follows an ill-fated late-night talk show recording that descends into hell.

After wowing audiences in theaters back in April and setting streaming records on Shudder, Mr. Jack Delroy is ready to take the stage once again. The horror streamer and IFC Films are bringing Late Night With the Devil back to the big screen in select locations for a limited run starting tomorrow, June 6 at 6 p.m. ET, for anyone who may have missed the chance to see the spooky supernatural hit in its first go around. In addition to the film itself, audiences will also be treated to a personalized introduction from its star, David Dastmlachian, as well as a Q&A session with him and Kevin Smith. Over 500 screens will play host to the feature over the weekend with major theater chains including AMC, Cinemark, Drafthouse, Regal, and more participating.

Late Night With the Devil is a unique found footage film documenting the horrific events that occurred live during the filming of a Halloween night episode of the fictional variety talk show Night Owls With Jack Delroy in 1977. Following the death of his wife a year prior, Jack's show, once a rival to the great Johnny Carson, is slipping in ratings and facing the threat of cancelation. In an attempt to reinvigorate his audience, he hosts a haunting special on the spookiest day of the year, during which he attempts to commune with forces beyond the mortal realm. All goes awry, however, and he unleashes unspeakable horrors, creating his own personal hell while viewers across America watch on.

Sibling duo Colin and Cameron Cairnes wrote and directed Late Night With the Devil, their first film together since 2016's Scare Campaign. It marked another horror win for Dastmalchian, who also recently starred in last year's The Boogeyman and The Last Voyage of the Demeter and is soon bound for Mike Flanagan's The Life of Chuck adaptation. He's joined on the Night Owls stage by Laura Gordon, Ian Bliss, Fayssal Bazzi, Ingrid Torelli, Rhys Auteri, Georgina Haig, and Josh Quong Tar.

'Late Night With the Devil' Scared Up Glowing Reviews and a Box Office Haul

Despite a bevy of hot horror releases this year, the Cairnes brothers' supernatural darling remains arguably the most acclaimed. Plenty of buzz on the festival circuit, including from Collider's Chase Hutchinson at SXSW 2023, gave way to even more love when the film finally made its way to theaters this year, earning it a sterling 97% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. All the attention Late Night With the Devil received translated to the box office as well. With a global box office haul of over $10 million, the film marked IFC Films' largest domestic debut and stands as one of its highest-grossing titles altogether.

Late Night With the Devil returns to select theaters on June 6 and will run through the weekend. The film is also available for purchase digitally and can be streamed on Shudder. For collectors, a Blu-ray box set can be purchased that not only contains the movie, but exclusive art cards, a reversible poster, a 48-page book, and much more.

Late Night With the Devil 8 10 A live television broadcast in 1977 goes horribly wrong, unleashing evil into the nation's living rooms. Release Date March 22, 2024 Director Cameron Cairnes , Colin Cairnes Cast David Dastmalchian , Laura Gordon , Ian Bliss , Fayssal Bazzi , Ingrid Torelli , Rhys Auteri , Josh Quong Tart , Georgina Haig Runtime 86 Minutes Main Genre Horror

