The Big Picture Late Night With the Devil brings horror to late-night TV, featuring David Dastmalchian as the diabolical host Jack Delroy.

The trailer teases a found footage thriller with Jack inviting a parapsychologist and her subject for a devilish Halloween episode.

Directed by Cameron and Colin Cairnes, the film promises surreal horror and an eerie atmosphere, set to haunt theaters on March 22.

Horror is coming to the world of late-night television with the upcoming indie film Late Night With the Devil from Shudder and IFC Films. Ahead of the found footage thriller's release in just over two weeks, Rotten Tomatoes shared an exclusive trailer featuring the "host" of this talk show from Hell, David Dastmalchian, as he brings unimaginable evil into his viewers' homes. Dastmalchian plays the fictional Jack Delroy, a stereotypical 1970s late-night maestro who gets more than he bargained for after inviting a parapsychologist (Laura Gordon) and the teenage subject (Ingrid Torelli​) of her recent book for a Halloween Night episode all about communing with Satan. ​​​​​​

The new trailer opens with Jack promising a first-on-television experience for his "night owls" that he desperately hopes they love. He and his team appear worried about the show's future and Jack hopes that such a paranormal spectacle will ensure audiences remain captivated with his product. Although he's warned about messing with forces beyond his comprehension, he continues forward with a show that features a hypnotist before bringing out his guests of honor - Dr. June Ross-Mitchell and Lilly, her subject. The parapsychologist gives Jack one last chance to back out, noting Lilly's increasingly erratic behavior. Still, ratings trump everything, and they go forward with the conversation, shocking the audience as Lilly becomes horrifically possessed.

There may be more than meets the eye in Late Night With the Devil beyond a simple possession story, however. Between flashes of the satanic ritual that Lilly survived and Jack's attempts to keep the show going and the audience captive, the devil taunts the late-night host, establishing a prior connection between the two. Things fully descend into Hell for Jack as the trailer teases plenty of surreal horror to come while warning of "highly disturbing" content ahead.

'Late Night With the Devil' Is One of 2024's Most Anticipated Horror Releases

Image via IFC Films

Behind the camera for Late Night With the Devil is the sibling duo Colin and Cameron Cairnes, who both wrote and directed the project. Their first directorial effort since 2016's Scare Campaign won over audiences on the festival circuit last year after premiering at SXSW. Collider's Chase Hutchinson gave the film a B at the time, praising Dastmalchian's performance and the general eeriness it emits as the talk show continues to unravel. It's set to haunt theaters everywhere on March 22, sharing a release date with two of 2024's other most anticipated horror-adjacent releases - Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire and the Sydney Sweeney-led Immaculate.

In addition to a theatrical release, Late Night With the Devil is already slated to arrive on Shudder on April 19. Check out the new trailer below.

