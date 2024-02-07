The Big Picture Late Night with the Devil is a highly anticipated horror film that embraces a nostalgic late-night TV vibe from the 70s and 80s.

The teaser trailer for the movie showcases a retro-found footage atmosphere and highlights David Dastmalchian's captivating performance.

With its demonic possession elements and clever marketing, Late Night has the potential to become another critical success for Shudder and the horror community.

The horror movie calendar is finally ramping up into high gear with the market for films that will haunt audiences in the first half of 2024 already scaring the airwaves. One of the more intriguing releases, Late Night with the Devil starring David Dastmalchian (The Boogeyman), chills its way to theaters in March. Now, the first trailer for the IFC Films and Shudder nightmare is full of throwback horror atmosphere that will put a smile on any genre fan's face.

The 50-second teaser is light on plot, but it fully commits to the nostalgic Late Show vibe that became huge in the 70s and 80s. Dastmalchian plays Jack Delro, the host of the show “Night Owls”. At first, while it may seem like any old tapping, the film centers around their Halloween episode in 1977, which is full of spooky guests like a psychic, a hypnotist, and a parapsychologist promoting her new book “Conversations With the Devil”. The latter of which has a guest named Lilly who’s the subject of said book.

The retro-found footage vibe of the trailer is enough to give anyone chills, especially given Dastmalchian's endlessly charismatic performance, but it ends with flashes of demonic possession that will leave horror fans only wanting more. There have been some killer marketing campaigns in the last number of years for horror. As recently as Longlegs, moviegoers have been reminded of what a few creative posters and trailers can do for an original horror tale’s longevity. Light Night is continuing in that tradition with an unapologetic camp that’s ripe for the big screen.

A Match Made in Horror Heaven

Close

When it comes to original horror movies, no one has done it better than Shudder over the last decade. Primarily known for their streaming service of the same name, their output is next to none. Mandy, Revenge, Violation, Jakob’s Wife, It’s A Wonderful Knife, Color Out of Space, and Suitable Flesh are just a few of their must-watch titles. The tone of Late Night looks to fit in so well with Shudder’s catalog. That’s even before you start to mention Dastmalchian’s name. While more known for his blockbuster films like The Dark Knight, The Suicide Squad, and Dune, the actor hasn’t been quiet about his love for horror. Just last year he starred in the Dracula Adaptation, The Last Voyage of the Demeter and The Boogeyman, which was based on Stephan King’s haunting short story. Dastmalchian also has a pre-existing relationship with the horror-centric streamer as he has appeared as a judge on The Boulet Brothers' Dragula: Titans and on their 101 Scariest Horror Movie Moments of All Time miniseries. This has all turned him into one of the most exciting talents in the horror community today and Late Night has all the makings to be another critical darling that audiences are going to eat up. The film premiered at the SXSW film festival last year to a ton of praise, currently holding an astonishing 100% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

When Does ‘Late Night with the Devil’ Release?

Late Night with the Devil will take over theaters on March 22, 2024, before possessing Shudder on April 19. While horror fans wait for Late Night TV to be flipped on its demonic head, you can view the new spooky teaser below. Light Night with the Devil was made by the writing-directing duo Colin and Cameron Cairnes.