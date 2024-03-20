This spring, tune into this diabolical late-night show that promises to haunt you for a long time. Late Night With the Devil is the story of a late-night talk show gone horribly wrong when its host unleashes evil into the nation’s living rooms. Written and directed by Australian filmmaker duo Cameron and Colin Cairnes, the film is framed like a found footage horror film, purported to be derived from a retrieved master tape of an episode of a fictional late-night talk show. David Dastmalchian (The Suicide Squad) leads the cast of Late Night With the Devil as Jack Delroy, along with Laura Gordon, Ian Bliss, and Fayssal Bazzi.

Set on Halloween 1977, the film follows Jack Delroy, the ever-charming host of Night Owls with Jack Delroy, who is trying to up the show’s ratings by making an eventful episode that his audience will never forget. In a live broadcast, Delroy will attempt to communicate with the devil, unaware of the terror that he is about to unleash on his audience. Collider's Chase Hutchinson praised the movie in his review, writing:

"Darkness looms under the bright lights of a seemingly haunted television set in a film that is best when it dives headfirst into the unknown… Pushing us into the unknown and the terrors to be found there is where it shines."

Check out the guide below to learn about the film’s showtimes at your nearest theater and when and where you can watch Late Night With the Devil.

Late Night With the Devil A live television broadcast in 1977 goes horribly wrong, unleashing evil into the nation's living rooms. Release Date March 22, 2024 Director Cameron Cairnes , Colin Cairnes Cast David Dastmalchian , Laura Gordon , Ian Bliss , Fayssal Bazzi , Ingrid Torelli , Rhys Auteri , Josh Quong Tart , Georgina Haig Runtime 86 Minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Colin Cairnes , Cameron Cairnes

Image via Shudder

Late Night With the Devil is releasing in theaters on March 22, 2024, alongside other awaited titles like Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, and the Sydney Sweeney-led horror movie Immaculate. The movie had its global premiere at the SXSW Film Festival, Austin, in March 2023, where it was screened as a part of the festival’s Midnighters section. This was followed by further screenings at various other film festivals around the world, including the Sydney Film Festival in June 2023, the BFI London Film Festival, and the Melbourne International Film Festival. The film was also showcased at Sitges Film Festival’s “Oficial Fantàstic Competition”, where it won the Best Screenplay award.

Is 'Late Night With the Devil' in Theaters?

Image via IFC Films

For fans of a good fright on the big screen, you can catch the horror film in select theaters. Distributed by IFC Films and Shudder, Late Night With the Devil will first premiere at select theaters across the United States on March 22, 2024. Following its theatrical release, the film will get a streaming release on Shudder, on April 19, 2024. So, even if you miss the film at the theaters, you can always catch the film in a few days on streaming and indulge in a frightening late-night show.

Find Showtimes for 'Late Night With the Devil'

Image via Umbrella Entertainment

Check out the links below to find out the showtimes for Late Night with the Devil and book tickets, and/or get more details about the found-footage horror film, playing at your nearest theater.

Watch the Trailer for Late Night With the Devil

Your browser does not support the video tag.

IFC has released two official trailers and a clip for Late Night with the Devil so far, and we would say it’s as remarkable as it can get for period horror. The videos quickly grab your attention even before they get to the plot, with the convincing 70s aesthetic, including the camera work, costumes, and even the lighting. Expect a lot of practical effects and puppetry combined with special visual effects to make it a delightful horror film. In the latest trailer, released this March, we see Dastmalchian’s incredible performance as the charming showman, Jack Delroy. Amid an applauding audience, he is about to open an episode of his late-night show, Night Owls with Jack Delroy in 1977. Airing as a Halloween special, the episode is set to scare the audience to their bones. Shot part in black and white, and part in color, the clip cuts to a behind-the-stage scene where Delroy has some differences with the producers, where he seems desperate to continue the show. The scenes then quickly move on to the show’s main attraction – a parapsychologist (Gordon) and the subject of her book, a young girl named Lilly (Ingrid Torelli) who interacts with the devil. As tension builds both on and off-screen, the scenes get more intense and horrifying, only enhanced by the excellent camera work. The trailer leaves the audience with the most ominous sight of Lilly transforming into an inexplicable monster and unleashing an unholy entity into the audience. Through all the clips and trailers, Late Night With the Devil promises a unique horror film with genre-defying art and composition.

Since Cannibal Holocaust in 1980, the found footage narrative has evolved as a revolutionary style for filmmakers to tell horror stories. Late Night With the Devil joins the ranks of other popular films in the genre, of which these three are our all-time favorites.

V/H/S

Image via Magnolia Pictures

A marvelous addition to the found-footage space, this 2012 film has evolved into a decade-spanning franchise since its release. Created by Brad Miska (A Horrible Way to Die), V/H/S follows “A group of burglars who have the habit of filming their crimes on tape get hired by an unknown accomplice to break into a house and steal a VHS tape with some valuable footage.” The anthology film had mixed reviews but was praised for creatively using the found-footage format to use a diverse array of stories and reinventing elements of horror. V/H/S eventually became popular among genre fans and became a cult franchise that boasts six films, including the latest, V/H/S/85, two spin-off films, and a miniseries and served as a launchpad for up-and-coming horror filmmakers of the time. All the films in the series feature an analog mashup of various spine-chilling footage that ranges from disturbing home videos, interviews, and snuff films, to horrifying deaths and inexplicable newscasts. A seventh film is said to be in development, with each segment set on a sci-fi theme.

Watch on Hulu

Creep

Image via Netflix

This 2014 found-footage film is more of a stalker/slasher horror and explores disturbing psychological elements. Patrick Brice (There’s Someone Inside Your House) directs this film in his filmmaking debut, from a story that he co-wrote with Mark Duplass. Creep follows a videographer, Aaron (Brice), who answers an online ad and takes up the job of filming the day-to-day life of an eccentric client, Josef, who wants to make a video for his unborn son. But as the day progresses, Aaron finds his client to be a bizarre, creepy man trying to kill his videographer. The film is said to be inspired by Brice’s personal experiences with Craigslist and popular stalker films like My Dinner with Andre and Misery. On its release, Creep received positive reviews among critics and fans, for its smart narrative and solid cast performances. In 2017, a sequel, Creep 2, was released, with Duplass reprising his role of Josef and luring another innocent videographer to death. A third installment, Creep 3, has been said to be in development since 2017.

Watch on Netflix

The Blair Witch Project

Image via Artisan Entertainment

Way before V/H/S and similar films became popular, this 1999 film became a landmark among modern, found-footage horror films. The supernatural film is written and directed by Daniel Myrick and Eduardo Sanchez in their joint filmmaking debut. Made in a documentary style, The Blair Witch Project tells the fictional story of three film students and is purported to be found footage from their discarded cameras, after they go missing. In 1994, Heather, Mike, and Josh go for a hike into the Black Hills near Burkittsville, Maryland to film a documentary about the local myth of Blair Witch, but disappear. A year later, their equipment and footage from the cameras are discovered, which shows how they get lost in the woods and things take a deadly turn. The Blair Witch Project was a sleeper hit and later became a huge success, both critically and commercially, making it “one of the most successful independent films of all time.” The film spawned a media franchise that includes two sequels, Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2 and Blair Witch, novels, comic books, and video games. The Blair Witch Project is considered a modern cult classic and credited for reprising the found-footage narrative in contemporary films that became an inspiration for future films like Paranormal Activity and Cloverfield, and even V/H/S.

Watch on Freevee