Lateasha Lunceford joined the cast of Married to Medicine in the reality show's 10th season and many fans were interested in how she was going to work with Quad Webb. Lunceford married Webb's ex-husband Gregory Lunceford. Neither knew each other before the new marriage or casting. Known as "Sweet Tea," Lunceford headed to Watch What Happens Live, hosted by Andy Cohen, and was asked some hard-hitting questions about joining the show and who was nice to her and who wasn't.

When Cohen asked "“Who was the least welcoming to you joining the group?," Lunceford was quick to answer Webb. Which is surprising given her relationship with Dr. Heavenly Kimes this season. Kimes called Lunceford a "gold digger" and insulted both herself and her husband, saying that she was digging "for copper" instead of gold with her husband. On Watch What Happens Live, that's what Lunceford didn't like. “She needs to focus on her relationship since she trapped her man, trapped Damon," she said. "Now that her daughter has graduated from school, she needs to figure out what she’s going to do now because he has no obligations now to her.” Still, Lunceford continued to call out to Webb when asked questions by Cohen. He went on to ask who gave her the cheapest wedding gift and Lunceford responded to Webb yet again. As Cohen pointed out, “Well, you can’t blame her."

Lunceford explained that Webb "gave me Victoria's Secret lingerie and a candle.” Don't ask Lunceford where to find them though. She admitted to Cohen that she doesn't even know where they are now. To her credit, she did say that she was surprised by getting a gift at all and that Webb and herself still have some issues to work on later in their relationship.

Quad and Lateasha's Cold Interactions Make Sense

As Cohen, and even Lunceford, recognized: It makes sense that Webb is not the nicest to her. But Lunceford also dissed Webb's gift which both Cohen and his other guest, Nneka Ihim, said could have been well over the $200 that Phaedra Parks gave to her.

While Lunceford made her fight with Kimes known and continued to say how she didn't trust her, she also said she doesn't trust Webb. It would be interesting to see what Webb would say in the same situation about Lunceford given her history with Dr. Gregory and their past relationship. There's a supposed showdown between the two at the upcoming reunion special.

Married to Medicine airs every Sunday on Bravo at 9 PM EST. Episodes are available to stream next day on Peacock.

