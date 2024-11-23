Lateshia Pearson's female empowerment brunches are the foundation upon which OWN's Belle Collective was built. Although Carlos King added context to the brunches by creating a reality show highlighting a group of women in Jackson, MS, the women were connected through Lateshia's personal commitment to empowering, celebrating and providing mentorship for other women. Ironically, fans of the show feel Lateshia is the one that needs to be mentored and empowered before she can help others. Belle Collective premiered in 2020, with the first episode titled, "Welcome to Mississippi," consisting of a group of businesswomen Lateshia gathered for a formal brunch to discuss the revitalization of Farish Street. It was obvious from that first episode that Lateshia has a heart for other women and her home of Jackson, MS. Unfortunately, after the first few episodes, it was clear that Lateshia's passion for Farish Street and for women's empowerment, was a distraction from a troubled home life with her husband, Glendale (aka Glen).

Like many southern women, Lateshia married her high school sweetheart. At first glance, hearing Lateshia gush about Glen being her one and only love seemed romantic, but at closer glance it was clear there were some huge red flags within their marriage. Parents to a young son, Lateshia was a stay-at-home mom trying to make her mark on the world through the Farish Street project. Employed as a longshoreman, Glen spent most of his time on a ship away from his family. Over the years, that time away became riddled with affairs and inappropriate conversations with other women. There was an underlying secret about one of Glen's affairs that reared its ugly head in the sophomore season of the show. There was a rumor floating around Jackson, that Glen could have fathered a child during one of his extra-marital relationships. Lateshia knew the rumor but was living in suspended denial, hoping against the odds of Glen being the child's father. After the rumors of Glen's possible illegitimate child reached blogs and then production, the couple was forced to face the possibility. Carlos administered a DNA test and the results were revealed at the reunion.

A Paternity Test Result Almost Wrecked Lateshia and Glen Pearson's Marriage

Image by Zanda Rice, OWN

Although Glen wasn't the biological father of the child in question, his infidelity was confirmed. Lateshia attempted to separate from Glen for a while in order to figure out what she wanted to do with the relationship moving forward. Glen objected to the separation and did everything in his power to impose every boundary Lateshia attempted to put in place. There were several scenes of Glen popping up on Lateshia when she was out with friends and others with him showing up at their home without permission. During these awkward scenes, Lateshia would object weakly, but eventually Glen would win her over. Because the couple have been together since they were children, it wasn't surprising when Glen turned to Lateshia for comfort when a family member fell ill. No one ever questioned Lateshia's loyalty and love for Glen, but time proved he struggled being faithful to his wife. Even after their brief separation, Lateshia discovered Glen was having inappropriate text conversations with yet another woman.

Lateisha's costars initially tried to empower her to stand up for herself in the marriage. Marie Hamilton-Abston had little patience for Glen's excuses and explanations. Unfortunately, Lateshia couldn't put much stock in her friend's advice because Marie was having her own issues with her own husband, Cedric. Latrice Rogers is another close friend of Lateshia, but Latrice doesn't believe in speaking on anyone's marriage, probably because she is also experiencing challenges in her marriage.

Lateshia's message of empowerment has been overshadowed by her own inability to stand up for herself in a relationship that no longer serves her. As season 4 continues, the Pearson's marital challenges appear to be at a crossroads. Glen makes the unexpected decision to quit his job to spend more time with his family. Instead of being overjoyed at her husband's commitment to focusing on home, Lateshia immediately panicked because Glen's job provided the family's insurance and stable income. In a recent episode, Glen explained to Lateshia that he felt left behind in their marriage. "You can't be the husband and the wife in the relationship Lateshia. We should be making moves together. You just go do whatever you want to do and leave me behind," he complained. The emotional scene took place on a plot of land that Lateshia was hoping they could purchase to build a home. Frustrated and overwhelmed, Lateshia teared up questioning Glen on what they would do for health insurance now that he was no longer employed.

The Ladies Of Belle Collective Have Rejected Lateshia's Leadership

The affairs and marital disconnects have all pointed to the fact that Lateshia has matured faster than Glen. His response to them being unequally yoked has been to entertain other women. Lateshia has internalized much of the pain she has endured in the marriage and it has revealed itself in troubled relationships and interactions with the ladies she wants so badly to support. If anyone was a poster child for the importance of filling one's own cup first, it would be Lateshia. Attempting to host events and encourage and support others is difficult to do when home is unsettled. In a recent YouTube interview, Aikisha Holly Colon said she didn't believe the brunches were effective because of their leadership. She also pointed out the irony at the two women closest to Lateshia being the biggest source of tension. With Marie and Latrice both directly connected to Lateshia and being at odds througout the series, Aikisha suggested the ladies' distaste for one another could be traced back to Lateshia.

Fans of Belle Collective are rooting for Lateshia to get herself together to emerge as the leader they trust she has the ability to become. No one wants to see a marriage dissolve, but watching Lateshia struggle with an immature partner is even more difficult to watch than seeing a marriage end in divorce. If Lateshia wants the women in Jackson and across the southern states to take her seriously, she has to get her house in order. The ladies aren't expecting perfection, but Lateshia is unable to pour tea for her empowerment brunches from an empty cup.

Belle Collective can be streamed on Discovery+ and airs every Friday night on OWN.

