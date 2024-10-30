Tuesday's episode of Wheel of Fortune puts an end to the ongoing wins that have occurred on the show. Childhood best friends, Kelli and Emma made their way to the Bonus Round for a chance to win $100k but were stumped and were unable to solve the puzzle. This just shows that not everyone can be a winner, but at least they gave it a shot.

The duo's Bonus Round theme is "What Are You Doing" with a two-word phrase as the answer. The letters E, L, N, and S were given to them, and later added A and F. Unfortunately, neither Kelli nor Emma were unable to shout a single guess during the 10-second countdown. The answer was "APPLYING MYSELF" and the best friends missed out on $75,000. Fortunately, they're not walking away empty-handed as they're taking home $19,530.

What's interesting about this recent Bonus Round loss is that, unlike previous episodes, there isn't much outrage against the host, Ryan Seacrest. Viewers were entertained when he told the contestants that "he could hear them" when they were whispering. Fans have also felt bad for Kelli and Emma, stating that $75K is a huge loss, but were happy that they gave it a shot.

Who Has Won 'Wheel of Fortune's Bonus Rounds So Far?

While people do tend to walk away with some amount of cash prize in Wheel of Fortune, there has been a handful of people who managed to solve the Bonus Round puzzles. Ever since Seacrest became host following Pat Sajak's retirement, a variety of prizes have been on the line, such as $100,000, a car, and $1 million. The early weeks of Seacrest's hosting duties were rough as fans criticized the puzzles for being too difficult, which led to them sprouting rumors that the show was setting up contestants to fail.

As of writing, season 42 has two contestants who won the $100k jackpot prize. The first was Jackie, who made her family proud when she solved her puzzle the moment the timer started, bringing home a whopping total of $114,800. The second was Brent, who took home a grand total of $120,704 after making two guesses. Aside from those two, there have been a handful of contestants who won a variety of cash prizes, with some of them sharing their plans to go on holiday with this money. You can watch Seacrest host of Wheel of Fortune Season 42 on ABC. Episodes are also available to stream on YouTube TV

Wheel of Fortune Release Date September 19, 1983 Cast Pat Sajak , Vanna White , Bob Goen , Chuck Woolery , Charlie O'Donnell , Don Pardo Main Genre Game Show Seasons 41 Creator(s) Merv Griffin

Watch on YouTube TV