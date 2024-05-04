The Big Picture Latin American horror films offer unique perspectives on societal fears and cultural identities.

These movies blend terrifying elements with social commentary, making them impactful and thought-provoking.

Directors like Demián Rugna and Issa López showcase the talent and creativity of Latin American horror filmmakers.

Horror is a universal language. This genre, particularly in movies, can be home to some really profound stories portraying all the fears and anxieties that society suppresses. Audiences don't just go to horror movies to be scared: they go to be treated to impressive visuals, enrapturing spine-tingling atmospheres, and stories that reflect that which a culture is afraid of.

Latin American cinema has produced some of the most underrated international horror movies, particularly in the genre's recent boom in popularity. From Mexico's The Devil's Backbone to Brazil's Good Manners, some of the region's best movies happen to be horror. These movies are windows into what these cultures see as "Other," made by some incredible filmmakers with tremendous amounts of talent and making their countries proud.

10 'Terrified' (2017)

Country: Argentina

Close

Demián Rugna, who has already cemented himself as an exciting new voice in Argentine horror, broke onto the scene with the festival circuit darling Terrified. Though only a little under 90 minutes long, this is the kind of experience that leaves a scar on viewers' minds. It's about strange events occuring in a neighborhood in Buenos Aires, which lead three people to try and investigate further.

Displaying Rugna's typical knack for relentless violence and mean-spirited scares that all horror fans should love, Terrified is absolutely brutal. Its plot isn't particularly deep or smart, but when the special effects are so effective, and the scary set pieces are so darned horrifying, it hardly matters. All in all, Terrified proves that Latin American horror is a force to be reckoned with, especially when it comes to atmospheric yet no less impactful terror.

Watch on Shudder

9 'Juan of the Dead' (2011)

Country: Cuba

Close

It's not rare at all for the zombie genre to feel stale and out of fashion. Every now and then, though, a revitalizing horror comedy like Juan of the Dead breathes new life into the subgenre. Set during a zombie apocalypse, the film follows a team of slackers facing an army of brain-hungry monsters. Meanwhile, the Cuban authorities claim that the living dead are dissidents revolting against the government.

A critique of authoritarianism and state-controlled media just as much as it is a hilarious celebration of Cuban culture, Juan of the Dead is what horror comedies done right look like. Its set pieces are a blast of fun, made even better by the measured use of gory slapstick. For those who wish that this particular subgenre was more intelligent more often, this is a perfect fit.

Rent on Apple

8 'The House at the End of Time' (2013)

Country: Venezuela