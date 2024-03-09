In recent years, film and television have seen a significant shift towards greater diversity and representation. While the shift has been substantial in multiple domains, it is especially evident in the portrayal of individuals from previously underrepresented sections of society. Shows like Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Modern Family have led the charge, introducing audiences to a more nuanced portrayal of Latinx characters. While these characters have certainly made an impact, it's important to recognize that not all Latinx representation is created equal. Despite the strides forward, there remains a tendency among production houses to overlook certain characters in favor of more stereotypical or sensationalized portrayals.

Throughout television history, Latinx characters have too often been relegated to one-dimensional roles defined by their ethnicity or sexuality. Most TV shows choose hyper-sexualized, thick-accented portrayals of Latinx characters, to increase familiarity with a wider fan base, but authenticity in this case is severely lacking. While some Latinx individuals may have accents, they come from diverse backgrounds, experiences, and identities, and their on-screen representation should reflect this richness. Now, the scene on the horizon is changing. The new and emerging characters are not mere tokens of diversity or caricatures of Latinidad. Instead, they represent the multifaceted nature of Latinx identity, challenging traditional norms and expanding the boundaries of representation.

10 Carla Espinosa, 'Scrubs'

Played by Judy Reyes

A beloved character from Scrubs, Carla Espinosa (Judy Reyes) is a single mother who manages to be both a full-time mom and a full-time nurse at Sacred Heart Hospital. She's a determined woman, much like her mother, who moved her family to the US from the Dominican Republic when Carla's father walked out on them. Ever since she was a young girl, Carla wanted to be a doctor, but coming from an immigrant family, she couldn't afford the expenses of a medical school. So she did the next closest thing: decided to become a nurse. She's equally feared and respected at Sacred Heart as any doctor and pity to any newcomer who believes they can condescend to her.

Carla is an alpha female and an inspiration for all Latinx individuals who dream high. She doesn't settle for less and always keeps striving and working hard. She's a no-nonsense person, and despite her financial situation holding her back, she goes to all the lengths required to make a beautiful life for her family.

9 Elena Alvarez, 'One Day At A Time'

Played by Isabella Gomez

Elena Alvarez (Isabella Gomez) isn't a regular rep of a Latina girl. Her character reaches out to a specific, understated section of half-Latina, white-passing individuals who struggle to belong to either side of the chart. Growing up in a family where her Latina heritage is celebrated but often feels distant due to her appearance, Elena grapples with feelings of isolation and identity. Despite not fitting into the stereotypical image of a Latina, Elena finds solace in her bisexuality, a mixed representation that is often overlooked in the mainstream media.

She's conscious of the environment, political issues, and every social issue she comes across. She is unapologetically herself, confidently navigating her sexuality and advocating for her beliefs. Elena's relationship with her non-binary partner challenges traditional norms and celebrates love in all its forms, offering a refreshing portrayal of LGBTQ+ representation within the Latinx community.

One Day at a Time (2017) Release Date January 6, 2017 Cast Justina Machado , Rita Moreno Stephen Tobolowsky , Marcel Ruiz , Todd Grinnell Developer Gloria Calderón Kellett, Mike Royce

8 Maritza Ramos, 'Orange Is The New Black'

Played by Diane Guerrero

Played by Diane Guerrero, Orange Is The New Black's Maritza Ramos embodies resilience in portraying an undocumented immigrant navigating the challenges of the U.S. criminal justice system. The role, inspired by Guerrero's experiences as a child of deported parents, is authentic and personal to the actor. While she was initially a feisty and confident character, her character becomes dull and poignant after she comes face to face with her true immigration status while incarcerated at an I.C.E. facility.

Despite her tough exterior, Maritza's vulnerability is evident in her interactions with her close friend Flaca. She uses her wit and humor as a coping mechanism and masks her emotional struggles with sarcasm. Her history of scams and survival tactics reflects the harsh realities of life for marginalized communities, highlighting the systemic injustices that perpetuate cycles of poverty and incarceration. Despite the challenges she faces, Maritza's character is ultimately defined by her compassion and unwavering spirit.

orange is the new black Release Date July 11, 2013 Creator Jenji Kohan Cast Taylor Schilling , Natasha Lyonne , Danielle Brooks , Selenis Leyva , Taryn Manning , Nick Sandow , Kate Mulgrew , Laura Prepon Main Genre Comedy Seasons 7 Studio Netflix

7 Cisco Ramon, 'The Flash'

Played by Carlos Valdes

Played by Carlos Valdes, an American Honduran actor, Cisco Ramon is another Latinx character empowering individuals all over the world. While The Flash show doesn't explicitly mention it, the comics convey that Cisco's origin is Puerto Rican. This is one of the few up-and-coming representations of Latinx in the superhero genre. Nicknamed Vibe by Barry Allen, Ramon is a mechanical genius and has contributed to the development of the S.T.A.R. Labs Particle Accelerator. This is a first for the Latinx community as almost all other geniuses on TV, including Sheldon Cooper, Walter O'Brien, Harvey Specter, and Angus MacGyver are all pure white.

Cisco's journey from engineering prodigy to metahuman hero is a win for not just him but everyone who looks up to him. Representation matters, and Cisco's presence as a Hispanic superhero challenges stereotypes and expands the narrative of what it means to be a genius in today's society.

6 Jesus Foster, 'The Fosters'

Played by Jake T. Austin and Noah Centineo

The Fosters tells the story of an interracial lesbian couple and their five kids, four of whom they foster. Jesus Foster is one of those kids and is the fraternal twin brother of Mariana (Cierra Ramirez). Born to Latinx parents, Jesus is an ADHD-diagnosed individual, an ode to the often overlooked experiences of individuals with neurodiversity within the Latinx community. The character is also a representation of the kids navigating the foster care system, and his protectiveness towards his sister is justified by the thought of being separated from his family.

The best part about the representation is its authenticity, following that both the producer and writer of the show are Latinx. Furthermore, both Jake T. Austin, who initially played Jesus, and Noah Centineo, who replaced him in the third season, and for the spinoff, Good Trouble, are of Latino descent. This distinction has helped in steering clear of stereotypes and clichés often associated with minority characters.

the fosters Release Date June 3, 2013 Cast Teri Polo , Sherri Saum , Noah Centineo , Danny Nucci Main Genre Drama Seasons 5

5 Manny Delgado, 'Modern Family'

Played by Rico Rodriguez

Born to Gloria (Sophia Vergara) and her ex-husband Javier (Benjamin Bratt), Manny Delgado (Rico Rodriguez) is a Colombian-American middle school student. After living in Colombia with his mother, where he recalls spending many nights watching Mary Poppins alone while his mother was driving a taxi, he moved into Jay Pritchett's (Ed O'Neill) mansion. The transition, which is more likely to be shown in a stereotypical light by most producers, is a seamless one for Manny, who is portrayed as an aficionado of the finer things in life. He seems to have been cut out for the good life.

Manny is a short, overweight teenager and is often seen to be insecure about his image. Unlike guys his age who don stylish T-shirts, Manny sticks to oversized clothes. He's proud of his Colombian heritage and leaves no chance to show it, whether by means of his dressing style (fedora hats and ponchos) or using his superior linguistic skills.

4 Emma Hernandez, 'Vida'

Played by Mishel Prada

Born to a mother who cast her out because she couldn't accept her sexuality, Emma Hernandez (Mishel Prada) is a pansexual main character on Vida. As an almost white-passing Latina, she faces discrimination within her own community. Despite the hatred she gets from the people around her, she's strong and smart and doesn't let people categorize her queerness under archaic labels.

As the responsible elder sister, Emma's stoic demeanor and high expectations often drive those around her crazy, yet she remains unwavering in her convictions. She refuses to conform to societal norms, and pursues multiple romantic connections with women, a man, and a non-binary person, much to the chagrin of those around her. She confronts prejudice head-on, challenging stereotypes and advocating for authenticity and self-acceptance. Suffice it to say, that Mishel Prada is truly the only person who could play this role.

Vida Release Date May 6, 2018 Creator Tanya Saracho Cast Melissa Barrera , Mishel Prada Main Genre Drama Seasons 3 Streaming Service(s) Starz

3 Marisol Fuentes, 'Mr. Iglesias'

Played by Cree Cicchino

Played by Cree Cicchino, Marisol Fuentes from Mr. Iglesias is an inspiration for countless teenagers. She's a Latina student at Woodrow Wilson High School and enrolled in Mr Iglesias' (Gabriel Iglesias) history class. She's his favorite student, as he often mentions, and his voice of reason in many situations. While Gabe himself is an inspiring teacher, Marisol makes him even better. She's passionate about social and political issues and makes it her responsibility to have a positive impact. Despite facing multiple challenges in her personal life, including an absent father and juggling multiple jobs to support her family, Marisol is committed to her education.

In Bullying (Season 1, Episode 6), Marisol is disappointed when a pamphlet for inclusive language lists "Latino" as an inclusive term for the community, instead of the correct term, "Latinx". She's committed to changing this and ultimately succeeds in teaching everyone the right terminology. In a way, her presence serves as the inspiration behind shedding light on the underappreciated Latinx characters in mainstream media.

Mr. Iglesias Release Date June 21, 2019 Cast Gabriel Iglesias , Jacob Vargas , Sherri Shepherd , Richard Gant , Tucker Albrizzi Main Genre Comedy Seasons 1

2 Rogelio De La Vega, 'Jane The Virgin'

Played by Jaime Camil

The star of The Passion of Santos, Rogelio De La Vega (Jaime Camil), is the absentee father of the titular character (played by Gina Rodriguez) of Jane The Virgin. He is a charismatic and dramatic individual struggling to fit into the role of a father after discovering he has a 23-year-old daughter. Initially portrayed as narcissistic and self-absorbed, Rogelio's larger-than-life personality comes to the surface quite quickly. He may be tremendously high-maintenance on set, but he would possibly do anything for his loved ones.

When Xiomara (Andrea Navedo) tells him she kept the child after she got pregnant, Rogelio immediately makes plans to move to Miami to be closer to his daughter. He is selfless and passionate but sometimes finds it difficult to find his place within the tight-knit Villanuevas. Nevertheless, he makes a lasting impression on everyone and slowly becomes a part of the Villanueva family.

Jane the Virgin Release Date October 13, 2014 Cast Gina Rodriguez , Andrea Navedo , Justin Baldoni , Ivonne Coll Main Genre Drama Seasons 5 Studio The CW

1 Amy Santiago, 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine'

Played by Melissa Fumero

One of the most remarkable yet severely underrated Latina characters on TV is Amy Santiago (Melissa Fumero) from Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Breaking away from stereotypes of immigrant daughters and/or hypersexualized reps, her character is a dorky yet adorable character like Jess Day and Leslie Knope. She is brainy, ambitious, and studious to a fault. With a goal in mind to become the youngest captain of the NYPD, she's forever determined and strives to prove herself. While Rosa Diaz (Stephanie Beatriz) is understandably a more guessable Latina, Amy is special in her own unique way.

One of the most adorable yet strong aspects of her character is her relationship with her husband, Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg). Where most TV shows always show a pay gap between the husband and the wife, Jake lovingly tells Amy "he always knew she was going to be his boss." And when the day comes to prove his commitment, Jake decides to become a stay-at-home dad to let Amy pursue her career, and so they can excel at both work and parenting. Amy's character defies expectations and serves as a positive role model for viewers of all backgrounds, proving that Latina women can be smart, ambitious, and fiercely independent.

