Reality TV has been used as a tool for celebrities and influencers to gain popularity to make more money. Whether they are growing their social media platform to sell merchandise - or attempting to motivate their fan base to buy tickets for an upcoming concert tour - or even to sway casting agents or promoters to cast them in other projects, being on television every week is a powerful advertising tool. Rarely has a celebrity used their television time as recklessly as Xscape's LaTocha Scott.

Latocha and her sister Tamika Scott along with The Real Housewives of Atlanta staple Kandi Burruss and Tamkea "Tiny" Cottle are undeniably part of R&B music history. The group shot to stardom in 1993 under the guidance of super producer Jermaine Dupri, with a hit single titled, "Just Kickin It". The tom-boy-inspired group were known for their R&B melodies over hip-hop tracks, but most importantly, the girls were known for being strong vocalists. Of the four girls, LaTocha was arguably the strongest vocalist. While Kandi had the signature voice Dupri favored, it was LaTocha who would have goosebumps on the back of the audiences' necks with her unlimited vocal range. Like many girl groups, Xscape suffered from Cinderella syndrome. Kandi was often singled out as the chosen favorite while the remaining three young ladies played the ill-fated stepsister-esque backup singers.

LaTocha's husband, Rocky, was at one time managing the group, which caused additional drama. Kandi was also rumored at one time to have been dating Dupri. All the internal drama with four girls each vying for their own identity with fans, proved to be too much for the girls' relationships and what began as four friends from church ended up becoming four girls that could sing, coming together for a check. LaTocha decided to gather her foundational vocals and become a solo artist, but unfortunately, mistakes were made during her time on the group's new reality series, SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B, which shattered any misguided aspirations for a successful solo career.

Reality TV Exposed LaTocha Scott as Problematic

In 2017, Xscape came together for a reality series titled, Xscape: Still Kickin' It. Although there were divisive issues within the group back then, the four women were able to come together for the sake of earning money on a potential tour. Squabbles between the members were never far from the camera, but they pushed through, and the Bravo-produced series was reasonably successful. Fast-forward to 2023 with their joint show with girl group SWV and things fell apart miserably.

LaTocha's inability to get along with the other group members came to a violent head during the series. Most surprisingly, there was a fallout with her sister Tamika over a $30,000.00 check. Tamika accused LaTocha of stealing a check from her because she'd listed her sister's home as her address. Tamika's claim was backed by her group mate, Tiny, and, eventually, Tiny's mother. Audiences were horrified to learn LaTocha had stolen from her own flesh and blood, but the worst part was she refused to take any accountability for her actions.

Aside from her drama with the group, LaTocha had fires going on within her home as well. After an appearance on The Soul Train Awards alerted Xscape fans to the fact that the group was not on the same page, LaTocha's husband's alleged mistress dropped a bomb on social media. The woman claimed she was pregnant by LaTocha's husband, and that the two of them had been seeing each other for years. LaTocha attempted to damage control but instead stirred up a whirlwind of bad press for herself.

She went on to several interviews claiming the rest of the group was treating her unfairly, but that was hard to prove because Tamika had never turned on her sister before. She sat down with a reporter to discuss her marriage and assure audiences that she was in an open marriage that allowed Rocky to see other women. After that narrative clashed with her initiative to introduce herself as a solo gospel artist, she pivoted the story to suggest that as a woman of God, she wouldn't have participated in an open relationship with her husband. Audiences immediately recognized the contradictory narratives and started harassing her online.

The accusations from her sister, coupled with the embarrassment from her husband's affairs, added to LaTocha tripping over her own lies in statements and IG Live videos, resulting in her gospel release flopping miserably. Her debut solo gospel album entitled, The Invitation: A Conversation with God, sold a meager 678 units within the first month of release. While the numbers were surprisingly low, it's not uncommon for artists to put out projects that fail. What separates LaTocha from her peers is her inability to accept her own hand in any of the tragedies happening to her. Paying her sister back the $30k wouldn't have been difficult for her to do if Xscape was touring. Family members squabble all the time, but for a sister to steal from a sister without an apology is disgraceful.

LaTocha Scott Isolated Herself and It Backfired

No one is blaming her for her husband's infidelity, but LaTocha's need to defend Rocky by any means necessary has worked its way into alienating her from her family and friends, not to mention fans. After Rocky's alleged mistress sat down with notorious blogger Tasha K for an in-depth expose of their relationship, LaTocha could've decided to allow him to fall on his own sword. Instead, she lied to protect her husband, making her look like a hypocrite and further alienating her fans.

Reality TV can be a great tool for connecting with fans organically. Most artists see an immediate return on their investment if they have a weekly gig on a network or streaming platform. Unfortunately for LaTocha, she misused the platform and ended up tarnishing her legacy with Xscape. Kandi has become an even bigger star since joining Real Housewives Of Atlanta. She also executive produces numerous shows for Bravo, has done countless cameos on both television and Broadway, and owns several restaurants along with her husband Todd. Tiny is married to a successful rap legend, T.I., and has starred in and executive produced several television series with her husband and family.

LaTocha's sister Tamika is happily married to the love of her life and has just published a cookbook along with a line of seasonings. The additional three members of Xscape have managed to transcend their issues as a group and instead focus on maintaining their legacy.

LaTocha has refused to perform with the group because of her own inability to swallow her pride and apologize to her sister and the rest of the group. Her marriage to Rocky remains in peril with his mistress continuing to push a media run announcing their long-term extra-marital affair. Unless LaTocha takes a sip of truth serum and starts with the reflection in the mirror, it's unlikely she will ever achieve the success she aspired to have in music or television. Fans are fickle, yet forgiving. However, today's new social media landscape has allowed the public to become very savvy in deciphering authenticity from fake news. LaTocha has a beautiful voice, but unfortunately, the shenanigans she participated in while filming for a television audience have made it extremely difficult for her to return to the stage and give audiences a taste of greatness.

