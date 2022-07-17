They say that a hero is only as good as their villain, and you could say something very similar about movies; that they're only as good as their antagonist. So, when a comedy is trying to be funny, it definitely helps if it has a villain capable of being menacing but also of making the audience laugh.

Thankfully, there have been many such villains throughout the history of cinema, from those in silly Adam Sandlermovies like Shooter McGavin from Happy Gilmore, to those from Disney animated classics like Yzma from The Emperor's New Groove.

Say His Name Three Times — Betelgeuse from 'Beetlejuice' (1988)

Tim Burton's spooky comedy Beetlejuice is about the spirits of a deceased couple and how they hire an evil naughty spirit called Betelgeuse when they fail to scare away the insufferable new owners of their old farmhouse.

The title character, played with manic energy by Michael Keaton, is as creepy as he is hilarious. Eccentric, sassy, and often just downright cruel, he's a completely unpredictable character, and it's always delightful to wonder what he's going to do next. His larger-than-life personality is a big part of what makes Beetlejuice such a fun Halloween watch.

The Real Winner Today is the City of Portland — Shooter McGavin from 'Happy Gilmore' (1996)

An aspiring hockey player called Happy Gilmore (Adam Sandler) discovers that he has the most powerful golf drive in history, so he joins the PGA Tour to make enough money to save his grandma's house. Unfortunately, he attracts the attention of Shooter McGavin (Christopher McDonald), the favorite to win the tour.

Happy Gilmore is one of the most widely beloved Adam Sandler classics, and this is largely thanks to the character of Shooter, who has become the most iconic part of the movie over the years with his prideful attitude and weak insults.

The Unintentional Masters of Slapstick — Harry and Marv from 'Home Alone' (1990)

Harry (Joe Pesci) and Marv (Daniel Stern) might have been very good burglars, but we may never know for sure, since they had the misfortune of running into Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin). In Chris Columbus's Christmas classic Home Alone, these two men attempt to rob a rich family's home, but they can't get past the traps of the crafty kid defending his house.

It's hard not to laugh at all the ways in which Kevin's contraptions prevent the burglars from succeeding in their quest. Pesci and Stern nail every scene they're in, slapstick or otherwise.

There's Always Time for Desert — Yzma from 'The Emperor's New Groove' (2000)

The Emperor's New Groove had one of the most tumultuous productions of any Disney film in the studio's history. Thankfully, it all resulted in an incredibly fun and delightfully straightforward comedy. An emperor is turned into a llama and has to reclaim his throne with the help of a kind-hearted peasant.

The villain behind Kuzco's misfortune is Yzma, played by Eartha Kitt in one of the best voice performances of any animated movie. She's theatrical and over-the-top, and watching how her elaborate schemes play out is comedy gold.

May the Fourth Wall Break Be With You — Dark Helmet from 'Spaceballs' (1987)

Mel Brooks's Spaceballs may very well be the funniest parody movie ever made. In it, a ragtag team must rescue a princess from the nefarious Dark Helmet (Rick Moranis).

A laughable parody of Darth Vader, from his ludicrous outfit to his hilarious attitude, Dark Helmet is an entirely unmenacing villain and all the better because of it. Moranis is perfect for the role, and he makes the antagonist one of the most memorable of any comedy, thanks to scenes as comical as one of the best fourth wall breaks you'll ever see.

He's His Own Man Now — The Motherf*cker from 'Kick-Ass 2' (2013)

The Kick-Ass movies are the story of a high school student who becomes a superhero even though he has no powers, abilities, or even a good motivation. Despite his incompetence, the first film sees him become the vigilante that he longed to turn into after killing an important crime boss.

The crime boss's son was Chris (Christopher Mintz-Plasse), who, in the second movie, dons his mother's gimp suit and sets out to recruit a team of villains to take down Kick-Ass, taking on the name of The Motherf*cker. His cowardice, ineptitude, and childlike behavior all make it pretty much impossible to not get a few laughs out of him.

Don't Mess With Him, He's One Crazy Mofo — Dr. Evil from the 'Austin Powers' trilogy

There's hardly a more quotable villain than Dr. Evil, the primary antagonist of the Austin Powers movies, which are hysterical parodies of James Bond and other spy films of the sort.

Played by Mike Myers, who also plays Austin and a couple of other characters in the trilogy, Dr. Evil is a hilarious parody of Bond villains. His absurdly elaborate plans, dumb monologues, cartoonish personality, and an amusing lineup of sidekicks make him the hilarious villain he is.

He Needs to Get Better Guards — Pontius Pilate from 'Life of Brian' (1979)

Monty Python's Life of Brian is a laugh-out-loud comedy about an average Jewish man named Brian (Graham Chapman) who, through a series of ridiculous events, begins to be praised as the Messiah despite his best efforts to avoid his followers.

The greatest threat to Brian's quest for a relaxed life isn't his devotees but Pontius Pilate (Michael Palin), a pompous Roman ruler that's impossible not to laugh at. A particular scene where he talks about a friend whose name sounds weirdly similar to a certain vulgar term was nearly impossible to shoot. Palin and the extras were having a hard time keeping a straight face.

No Inanimate Object Is Safe from Him — Harry from 'In Bruges' (2008)

Martin McDonagh is a master of dark comedy, and perhaps none of his films are as funny as In Bruges, about hitmen Ray (Colin Farrell) and Ken (Brendan Gleeson), who are awaiting orders in Bruges, Belgium—a place that Ray is less than happy to be in.

Ralph Fiennes plays Harry, Ray and Ken's foul-mouthed boss, who has to take matters into his own hands after the two disobey his orders. He doesn't have a lot of screen time, but whatever few scenes he does have in the movie, he absolutely steals with his aggressive attitude and questionable moral code.

The Villain Who Dared to Laugh at Hitler — Adenoid Hynkel from 'The Great Dictator' (1940)

Charles Chaplin's quasi-prophetical comedy The Great Dictator warned the world against the dangers of tyrants like Hitler and Mussolini through the filmmaker's trademark slapstick gags. It's the story of a Jewish barber who resembles Adenoid Hynkel, the dictator of Tomania.

Hynkel is a direct parody of Hitler, and Chaplin has a blast of fun with the role. The villain is ruthless, cruel, and lacking in any form of empathy but imbued with the irresistible, funny charm that only Chaplin could achieve. He's arguably the funniest antagonist that cinema has ever seen.

