Laughter is something that everybody has in common. Though people's senses of humor may differ, there is always something that can tickle a person's funny bone and cause them to crack up.

One thing that seems to be universally amusing, however, is other people's laughs, particularly if they are unusual. Whether it's by accident or not, this phenomenon commonly called "contagious laughter" can be found in movies, too, which often makes the scenes they appear in a whole lot funnier.

J. Jonah Jameson - 'Spider-Man 2' (2004)

Casting J. K. Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson in Spider-Man 2 was quite possibly the greatest casting call director Sam Raimi ever made. Simmons brought the grumpy old newspaper tycoon to life in a way like no other, and it really shines in this installment.

Jameson was given more personality as he actually has a sense of humor, and isn't consistently angry at Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire). A prime example of this is when he tasks Peter with taking photos at an event at the planetarium, to which Peter asks if he can be paid in advance. This results in quite possibly one of the greatest and most contagious laughs in cinematic history. The wheeze, the brief pause mid-laugh, the way it escalates into a roar, and the abrupt stop: perfection.

Ed - 'The Lion King' (1994)

All the hyenas in The Lion King are known for laughing. It's a signature part of their character. This is likely based on the yipping noise that real hyenas make, which sounds similar to laughing. Of the three hyenas featured in the film, Ed (Jim Cummings) has perhaps the funniest, and most enthusiastic laughs.

Ed is a bit of an odd one, as he is the only hyena that is relatively incapable of speech. He is also the most voracious and aggressive. Him laughing is a common sight, but it's when he bursts out laughing at the other hyenas where it really shines, as his mirth sports more enthusiasm and joy than both of the other hyenas combined.

Therman - 'Dinner for Schmucks' (2010)

Another very famous laugh is Therman's (Zach Galafianakis) laugh from Dinner for Schmucks. Therman is the rival of the main character, Barry (Steve Carell), both of whom work for the IRS.

One interaction results in Therman's favor, which he finds delightfully amusing. His laugh is perhaps so contagious because of how strange it is. Despite his face going red and him choking a bit, the laugh comes out as no more than a tea kettle-like wheeze. Therman's laugh is very popular as a reactionary GIF on the internet, even twelve years after the film's release.

Clark Griswold - 'National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation' (1989)

Clark Griswold (Chevy Chase) is the main character of National Lampoon's classic Christmas film, Christmas Vacation. When he isn't throwing fits of rage, he's generally a pretty good-humored fellow. But he can also get very nervous in social situations that make him uncomfortable.

Take, for example, when he meets a beautiful store clerk named Mary (Nicolette Scorsese). Mary is so beautiful that Clark begins to sweat and blubber uncontrollably. He also finds himself nervously laughing at some of Mary's (and his) unintentional innuendos. Though the situation is awkward and uncomfortable for the viewer, Clark's hilarious nervous laughter helps to ease some tension.

Archimedes - 'The Sword in the Stone' (1963)

Archimedes (Junius Matthews) is the snarky pet owl of the wizard Merlin (Karl Swenson). Merlin is always trying to experiment with inventions and magic, and Archimedes is seemingly always prepared to shut him down.

One of the greatest interactions the two have with each other is in Disney's criminally underrated film, The Sword in the Stone. Merlin tries to demonstrate how humans will one day be able to fly by showing off a model plane that he built. Archimedes is naturally skeptical of this considering the film takes place in the Middle Ages, long before planes were invented. He tries to make it fly by throwing it from the window of his tower, but the propeller gets tangled in his beard and the plane plummets into the moat below. Archimedes is absolutely tickled pink by this spectacular failure, and roars (or rather, hoots) with laughter as Merlin stews in his frustration.

The Minions - 'Despicable Me' (2010)

For many, Minions are an annoyance due to the abundance of terrible and unfunny memes made with them. Say what you will about the Minions, but they were much more appreciated when the first Despicable Me film came out, long before the memes began appearing.

It was a pretty popular and successful movie upon its release, and the Minions were seen as an endearing mascot for the series. One of the major reasons for this was due to their contagious giggles and their ability to find amusement in nearly everything. For example, when two Minions find themselves giggling over the bubbling noises that their office water cooler makes.

Tim - 'Robots' (2005)

Tim (Paul Giamatti) is a seemingly-adorable little gatekeeper for Bigweld Industries that speaks and moves like a hand puppet, despite being in a world where everybody is a robot. On TV, he is portrayed as a kindly, good-humored guardian of the gate who gets along well with Bigweld (Mel Brooks) and his associates.

But when Rodney (Ewan McGregor) meets Tim for himself, he finds he's a bit of a jerk, and that he finds amusement in crushing people's dreams. He initially makes it seem like he's going to let Rodney in to the Bigweld complex, only to slam the gate shut in his face. Though Tim's sense of humor may be slightly cruel, there is no denying that his laugh is hilarious.

The Ghost - 'The Polar Express' (2004)

The Ghost of The Polar Express, played by Tom Hanks, is a mysterious figure that appears and disappears at key moments. He rarely speaks when he is seen, but the first time he meets the Hero Boy (Daryl Sabara) is on the roof of the train.

The Hero Boy informs the Ghost that he is looking for a girl (since he does not know her name), to which the Ghost cracks up with a delightfully raspy mirth and retorts "ain't we all?" This is the only time in the movie that he laughs, but it's still pretty contagious.

Vizzini - 'The Princess Bride' (1987)

Vizzini (Wallace Shawn) is a Sicilian outlaw in the fairy tale classic, The Princess Bride, who fancies himself as a genius. The problem is, he's not actually as smart as he gives himself credit for. After kidnapping Princess Buttercup (Robin Wright), he finds himself confronted by a mysterious man in black known as the Dread Pirate Roberts (Cary Elwes).

Since Vizzini is no fighter, Roberts deems it only fair to set up a challenge in which Vizzini could succeed, by secretly poisoning two cups of wine, and asking Vizzini which cup contains the poison. Vizzini uses his "wits" to his advantage by distracting Roberts and switching the cups around while his back is turned. They both drink, and Vizzini reveals that he has switched the cups. Unbeknownst to him, both cups were poisoned, but Roberts has built up an immunity to the type of poison used. Vizzini begins to crack up and laugh diabolically in triumph... before dropping dead on the spot. Still, the laugh itself is pretty funny, and is made even funnier by the manner in which it abruptly stops as Vizzini keels over.

Everyone on Helium - 'Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs' (2009)

So, this one's a bit of a stretch since it's not one character, it's multiple, and it's only because they're breathing in helium. But it sure doesn't change the fact that the laughter is still pretty contagious. When the main characters are traversing over a gaseous ravine via an improvised cable car, they find themselves stuck. Despite Buck's (Simon Pegg) warnings, they simply cannot hold their breaths any longer, and are forced to gasp for air.

This is when their voices become high-pitched due to the nature of helium gas. And let's face it, helium makes everything funny. Though, helium is fatal in large doses, so it is unwise that the characters' priorities lie in laughing rather than trying to find a way to get across.

