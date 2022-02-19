The next collection of short films is set to hit Disney+ in Spring 2023.

Disney+ has just announced the second season of Launchpad, a collection of short films from a new generation of filmmakers of underrepresented backgrounds. The six-film collection is set to premiere on Disney+ sometime in 2023.

Season two of the series will feature six writers, five directors, and one director/writer from underrepresented backgrounds to make short films. These creators were selected from almost 2000 applicants — now, they can share their work on a large scale, thanks to Disney. The goal of the series is to diversify the landscape of film by bringing attention to voices that otherwise might not be heard. For Launchpad, each selected filmmaker is paired with a Disney creative executive who will help guide them through their project. This season's films share the theme of 'connection'.

Phillip Domfeh, Senior Manager, who runs Launchpad's Season 2, said of the newest season:

"We couldn't be more excited for our budding talent in our new Launchpad Cohort, now featuring writers in our program for the first time. We are confident that they all will deliver thought-provoking, adventurous, moving and hilarious short films to eager audiences on Disney+."

The six new shorts to be included in the new season are as follows:

BEAUTIFUL, FL – Director: Gabriela Ortega; Writers: Joel Perez and Adrian Ferbeyre

A teen girl scrambles to get spare parts from her eclectic trailer park neighbors and fix the family RV in time to share her tia abuela's special flavor in the annual Beautiful, FL Ice Cream Competition.

BLACK BELTS – Director: Spencer Glover; Writer: Xavier Stiles

KJ, an offbeat middle schooler and martial arts movie nerd from Compton, challenges the top dojos in South LA, wearing his uncle's old black belt. But when his former fighter dad gets too involved, both learn there's more to life than keeping your guard up.

THE GHOST – Director: Erica Eng; Writer: Kevin Park

12-year-old Clarice Cheung feels like she's invisible in her family—especially next to her older sister Naomi. But when a powerful ghost appears in their house, the estranged sisters will have to team up and stop it before their family is torn apart forever.

MAXINE – Director/Writer: Niki Ang

Nervous about introducing her first girlfriend to her family, a queer college student gets help from the spirit of a long-lost relative during the Hungry Ghost Festival.

PROJECT CC - Director: Cashmere Jasmine; Writer: Jasmine Johnson

A brilliant child scientist must reconnect with her beauty influencer sister when a cloning experiment goes awry.

THE ROOF – Director: Alexander Bocchieri; Writer: W.A.W. Parker

After being sent to stay with his grandfather, a Cheyenne teen uncovers a secret that connects him to his family and community in a way he never thought possible.

No exact premiere date has been announced. However, you can take a look at the complete list of Launchpad finalists here and you can watch the films from Season 1 now on Disney+.

