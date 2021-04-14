The new series promises to bring more diversity to Disney+.

Disney+ revealed the trailer for Launchpad, a new live-action collection of short films that’ll give voice to new filmmakers from underrepresented backgrounds. The trailer presents the six shorts that are part of the first season of Launchpad, highlighting the diversity these films bring into the scene and behind the cameras.

The official press release for the project states Launchpad was created “to give access to those who have historically not had it”. That’s why each of the shorts of the collection is written and directed by filmmakers coming from social groups underrepresented in the film industry. This is a significant initiative from Disney, that follows recent changes in Hollywood, such as the new Oscar rules in favor of diversity.

The six filmmakers featured in the first season of Launchpad were chosen from more than 1100 U.S. applicants, receiving the funding to produce a short film under the supervision of “executive mentors” from the various divisions of the company, including Disney+, Lucasfilm, Marvel Studios, Pixar, Walt Disney Animation Studios and Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production. The theme of the first season is “Discovery”.

All the six short films of the first season of Launchpad will be available at Disney+ this May 28th. You can watch the trailer for the first season right here:

Below, you’ll also find the synopsis for each of the six short films of Season 1 of Launchpad:

American Eid, written and directed by Aqsa Altaf.

“Ameena, a Muslim Pakistani immigrant, wakes up on Eid to find out that she has to go to school. Homesick and heartbroken, she goes on a mission to make Eid a public-school holiday, and in the process, reconnects with her older sister, and embraces her new home, while her new home embraces her.”

Dinner Is Served, directed by Hao Zheng, written by G. Wilson & Hao Zheng.

“A Chinese student at an elite U.S. boarding school realizes excellence is not enough when he tries out for a leadership position no international student has ever applied for.”

Growing Fangs, written and directed by Ann Marie Pace.

“Val Garcia, a Mexican-American teen who is half-human/half-vampire, has had to keep her identity a secret from both worlds. But when her human best friend shows up at her monster-infested school, she has to confront her truth, her identity, and herself.”

The Last of the Chupacabras, written and directed by Jessica Mendez Siqueiros.

“In a world where culture has nearly ceased to exist, one lone Mexican-American struggling to carry on her traditions unknowingly summons a dark and ancient creature to protect her.”

Let’s Be Tigers, written and directed by Stefanie Abel Horowitz.

“Avalon’s not ready to process the loss of her mother, but when she’s put in charge of a 4-year-old for one night, she finds more comfort than she ever could have expected.”

The Little Prince(ss), written and directed by Moxie Peng.

“When Gabriel, a 7-year-old Chinese kid who loves ballet, becomes friends with Rob, another Chinese kid from school, Rob’s dad gets suspicious about Gabriel's feminine behavior and decides to intervene.”

