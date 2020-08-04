Laura Bailey on Amazon’s New ‘Starfinder’ RPG & Voicing a Character Alongside Alexa

Listen / download here:

“Alexa, play the Starfinder game!”

If you’ve got an Alexa-enabled device that’s listening in, that’s all you need to get started on Amazon’s new voice-assisted RPG based on Paizo’s celebrated tabletop game. Laura Bailey, co-star of the recent hit video game The Last of Us: Part II, will star in the newly released Starfinder RPG on Amazon, and we had a chance to chat with her about it. Listen in or read along before jumping into either the free pilot episode of the game or the three new episodes that launched today!

Bailey talked about her unique experience recording the branching story paths for Starfinder, just what sort of story arc her character follows, and what she hopes that players discover about her character and others. Plus, she talks about getting to record with Nathan Fillion once again and checks in on the status of the Critical Role animated series. All that and more follows, so listen in!

For the uninitiated, Starfinder is a multi-part interactive audio experience on Alexa that transports players to a futuristic science-fantasy world where they can make decisions and advance the story by voice command. Built for the sci-fi and fantasy fan alike, as well as folks who love audiobooks and podcasts, this singular experience requires absolutely no gaming knowledge at all. And it’s as close as most of us will ever get to being able to role-play alongside veteran voice actors like Bailey and Fillion. Starfinder features an exceptional voice cast of 13 actors, all cast by the Audible Studios team, who can be heard in the pilot episode of Starfinder, “Scoundrels in the Spike,” and Episodes 1 through 3. But wait, there’s more!

Starfinder’s script exceeds 745 pages and took a combined 125 hours in the studio to record all of the possible twists and turns, resulting in up to 13 hours of gameplay. Bailey herself admitted that she’s still in the process of recording dialogue, so even she doesn’t know what her character is up to next. And that’s partially because three more episodes (Episodes 4 through 6) will arrive on the platform this October.

VP of Amazon Entertainment Devices and Services Marc Whitten, said:

“The Starfinder skill for Alexa is a great example of how audio and voice-enabled experiences can create immersive and ambient entertainment. We are thrilled with how incredible sci-fi storytellers and amazing voice talent bring this interactive adventure to life.”

Having sampled the pilot ahead of my chat with Bailey, I couldn’t agree more. It’s a great new way to engage in a compelling story and immerse yourself in a surprisingly deep and intricate world. The pilot is free to play, and customers can purchase each episode for $1.99 or the full season for $9.99.