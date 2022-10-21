It may be spooky season, but Taylor Swift has officially taken over the month of October. The singer-songwriter’s 10th studio album “Midnights” was finally released this week to rave reviews from critics and Swifties alike. Swift dropped a teaser trailer for a series of music videos for the new album during Thursday Night Football, and it revealed a bunch of celebrity cameos, arguably the most well-known of which being actress Laura Dern.

Dern doesn’t appear in the teaser herself, most likely to save her appearance for the video, but just her name being in the credits is enough for fans to speculate over what kind of character she would play. Swift has a great talent for crafting wildly entertaining and creative videos full of absurdly charming characters and storylines. Nowhere is that more apparent than in Swift’s latest music video for her single “Anti-hero.” If you haven't watched the music video yet, the song is interrupted midway through to gleefully take us to the singer’s funeral where Swift’s future children fight over not being included in the will. It’s that kind of delightful self-awareness that has made Swift a timeless wonder over the years.

Swift is also known for her celebrity cameos in many of her past videos. However, the thought of Dern, an Oscar-winning actress, being in one of the singer’s videos has fans buzzing with anticipation. Dern is an incredible performer with a brilliant emotional range. Most movie fans will best know her as Dr. Ellie Sattler from the Jurassic Park franchise — a role she reprised this past summer after almost 30 years away in Jurassic World Dominion — but her career is defined by much more than simply running away from dinosaurs. She’s been in everything from hit blockbuster films like Star Wars: The Last Jedi to Oscar-bait films like Little Women and Marriage Story — the latter of which actually landed her the award. Dern has even made it big on the small screen with popular series like Big Little Lies. Because of that, the possibilities are endless for what kind of character Dern could play in the ever-expanding Swift universe, though our money is on the ex-wife in "Vigilante Shit."

Swift for almost two decades has been not only one of the world’s best performers, but she’s also been one of our best storytellers, and that hasn’t changed with "Midnights." This album is an extremely relatable descent into a late-night madness. Through its 13 tracks (20 if you’re listening to the fantastic 3 AM version), it makes you feel like you’re around a warm campfire listening to stories while your own poisonous thoughts fight for dominance. It’s like a masterfully complex novel packed to the brim with endless emotion and the music videos are set to add a whole new layer of visuals. Songs like “Anti-Hero”, “Karma”, and “The Great War” are in the running for the best pieces of Swift’s career. We can't wait to see what song Dern will help tell.

“Midnights” is currently available wherever you stream music. While you’re in the middle of listening to the album on repeat, you can watch the “Midnights” music video teaser and Swift’s official music video for “Anti-Hero” down below.