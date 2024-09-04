In 1986, David Lynch came bursting back into the world of surrealist, nightmare-inducing cinema with Blue Velvet. The discomforting thriller finds a young man, Jeffrey Beaumont (Kyle MacLachlan), lured into the mysterious underworld of violence and depravity lurking beneath an idyllic American town. Lynch and MacLachlan had worked together once before on Lynch's previous movie, Dune. The original film adaptation of Dune was considered by many to be a catastrophe. Still, it birthed a long-running creative partnership between MacLachlan and Lynch, who would work together many times over between feature films and Twin Peaks.

Blue Velvet is a masterful stroke of noir-influenced psychological horror, and the movie is packed with great performances from a plethora of seasoned actors. But there was one relative newcomer who made quite the impression in the film, and she took a massive risk getting there. Laura Dern portrays Sandy, a young woman who acts as a source of guidance, security, and affection for Jeffrey. This is in stark contrast to the dark and punishing qualities of the world in which he has plunged himself into. Dern is astounding in the film, impressing Lynch, who would go on to cast her in a variety of projects over the years.

Laura Dern Took a Big Risk Starring in 'Blue Velvet'

In a recent appearance on Woody Harrelson and Ted Danson's podcast, Dern recounted her experience taking on the role of Sandy in Blue Velvet while just beginning her studies at UCLA. Dern needed approval for an extended leave of absence to shoot the film with Lynch, though this request would be rejected by every staff member she approached. Dern even recalls a professor telling her, "... that you would give up your college education for this is insane." In fairness to those staff members, Blue Velvet became an incredibly divisive film upon its release. Well-regarded critics such as Roger Ebert and Mark Kermode completely panned it, with Ebert branding Lynch's film as an exploitative, shock-value flick at the time. However, Kermode later offered a revised opinion, stating, "when a film really gets under your skin and really provokes a visceral reaction, you have to be very careful about assessing it."

The reputation of Blue Velvet has grown more positive over time, but Dern has seemed to always understand the value in Lynch's unique vision. Dern saw the opportunity in front of her more clearly than any of her mentors at UCLA, and made the career-altering decision to work on the film. She did not go back to continue her studies, and noted in the podcast interview that UCLA now includes Blue Velvet as required viewing for many of its film courses. Blue Velvet is now regarded as a masterpiece by many critical bodies, and considered one of Lynch's best films.

Laura Dern's Character Was the Bright Spot in 'Blue Velvet's Dark World

Blue Velvet is a film packed with incredibly disturbed characters who take part in and perform a variety of shocking behaviors. Though the movie is regarded as a dark and uncomfortable experience, Sandy is the one character who feels distinctively removed from the horrors of Blue Velvet. Dern plays Sandy as a refreshing beacon of hope in the relentless bleakness that is Jeffrey Beaumont's existence throughout the events of the film. Jeffrey is put through hell, but Sandy is the one person who feels capable of pulling him out of the desolate horror and bringing him back into the light.

In one sequence, Sandy confides in Jeffrey and opens up to him about a dream she had. In it, she witnesses a robin bringing light and love back into the world, which is essentially what Dern's character functions as for Jeffrey. The robin metaphor grows in importance throughout the film, as imagery of the bird is emphasized in some of the final moments of Blue Velvet. A robin appears at the end, representing that love has come back into Jeffrey and Sandy's world, and that all will be okay. However, keeping in theme with the movie's perspective on the artificial tranquility of suburbia, the robin has a bug in its beak, ultimately distorting an image of peace and acting as a reminder that darkness will always remain.

'Blue Velvet' Began a Prolific Creative Partnership Between Laura Dern and David Lynch

UCLA might not have seen the value in Dern working with Lynch, but their Blue Velvet collaboration sparked a decades-long partnership between the two. Dern went on to have a lead role in Wild at Heart alongside Nicolas Cage in 1990, and another lead role in Lynch's most recent feature, 2006's Inland Empire. David Lynch has become one of the most highly regarded filmmakers in modern American cinema, and Dern, in turn, shaped into something of a muse for the director. After their last film collaboration together, Lynch took it upon himself to campaign for Dern to win an Academy Award. Lynch took an unusual and now-infamous approach, setting up a large "For Your Consideration" sign and sitting with a live cow on the side of a busy Los Angeles street.

Dern found one of her greatest supporters through Blue Velvet, and her career was forever changed by the work she and Lynch collaborated together on. In a 2019 Actor's Studio interview conducted by Dern's Little Women director, Greta Gerwig, Dern spoke fondly of Lynch and cited him as the figure who encouraged and enabled her to break free from any typecasting constraints, allowing her to explore a diverse, well-rounded career. Dern has gone on to win an Emmy and an Oscar, among other prestigious awards, and has since starred in a wide variety of films that are both populist favorites (Jurassic Park) and critical raves (Certain Women). Perhaps her career would not have shaped out this way if she hadn't left UCLA for Blue Velvet. The surreal, nightmarish noir film began an incredible working relationship with one of the all-time great directors, and changed the trajectory of Laura Dern's now-iconic legacy.

