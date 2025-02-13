2018's Trial by Fire chronicles the story of a man who is convicted of murdering his three daughters in a house fire, the years spent declaring his innocence, his relationship with a playwright who takes up his cause, and, finally, his execution for the crime. A crime of which was never proven conclusively to have been set by him at all. It's a tale of cover-ups, gross assumptions, perjury, shoddy investigation, and violence within the prison system. Starring Laura Dern and Jack O'Connell, it's a tale that's deeply tragic, maddening, and true.

What Is 'Trial by Fire' About?

Trial by Fire is the true story of one Cameron Todd Willingham, whose life would go up in flames, literally, on December 23rd, 1991, and is based on David Grann's 2009 article "Trial by Fire" in The New Yorker. The film, like the article it's based on, begins with a fire that engulfs the Corsicana, Texas home of Willingham, played by O'Connell, his wife, Stacy (played by Emily Meade), and three daughters: two-year-old Amber and one-year-old twins Karmen and Kameron. The fire, which takes the lives of the three girls, is explored in vivid detail in Grann's article but is secondary in the film itself, serving as the root of Trial by Fire's largely accurate narrative on the legal injustices suffered by Willingham.

The investigation of the fire was undertaken by Douglas Fogg (Anthony Reynolds), assistant fire chief, and Manuel Vasquez, a deputy fire marshal. The seasoned arson investigators found evidence throughout the house that was proof-positive the fire had been deliberately set, based on what they knew about arson markers at the time. And that evidence pointed to Willingham. The police, too, had compiled a troubling profile of Willingham, portraying him as poor, white "trailer trash" with arrests for minor offenses, a propensity for drinking, and known from time to time to have hit Stacy. That was enough to have Willingham taken into custody on January 8th, 1992, charged with the murder of multiple victims, grounds for the death penalty in Texas.

‘Trial by Fire’s Cameron Willingham Didn’t Have a Chance