Laura Dern Shares ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Set Photo Teasing Ellie’s Reunion With Grant

Trust me, you are not prepared to see Laura Dern‘s first photo from the set of Jurassic World: Dominion. However, that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t look at Dern’s first photo from the set of Jurassic World: Dominion. The new photo via Dern arrives hot on the heels of Jurassic Park co-star Sam Neill‘s first set photo from Jurassic World: Dominion. As such, Dern and Neill are officially responsible for getting me 110% hyped up for the third Jurassic World movie, which I previously did not think was possible.

Dern hopped on her Instagram on Tuesday to share the first of hopefully many Jurassic World: Dominion set photos. The actor reprising her role as Dr. Ellie Sattler mimicked Neill’s set photo format for the special moment. Using a shot of some unassuming objects — the chairs she and Neill will sit in while on set, respectively marked with their character names — Dern captioned the photo with, “Day one. Hello friend.”

Jurassic World: Dominion marks Dern’s return to the role of Dr. Sattler after a nearly 20-year absence. The last time fans were able to Dern as Sattler was in 2001’s Jurassic Park III alongside Neill, Téa Leoni, and William H. Macy. Previously, Dern brought Sattler to life in (you guessed it) the immensely beloved Jurassic Park, with Neill and Jeff Goldblum. News of the Jurassic Park trio’s return to the franchise was reported exclusively by Collider back in September 2019 after Dominion director Colin Trevorrow made the announcement at a Collider-hosted screening of Jurassic Park. At the time, Trevorrow confirmed Dern, Neill, and Goldblum would have sizable roles in the threequel. But, nearly a year later, we still don’t know exactly how the trio will figure into the continuing story arc started by their Dominion co-stars, Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, in 2015’s Jurassic World. Guess we’ll just have to stay tuned for those developments.

Jurassic World: Dominion is set for release on June 11, 2021. Check out Dern’s set photo below. For more, check out our 2021 upcoming movie release calendar.

Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.