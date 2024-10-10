Audiences can't get enough of steamy romances between older women and younger men onscreen. If that hadn't already been clear in recent examples, like Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine's Prime Video hit The Idea of You, Netflix's Lonely Planet is sure to make that evident. After all, in Eat, Pray, Love fashion, Katherine (Laura Dern) travels millions of miles away to another country in search of finding herself and unlocking her creative blockade. As she packs her bags and embarks on a writer's retreat after a recent separation, she finds that the answer to her lingering struggles to come up with her next big novel isn't a trip, but rather a person. When Owen (Liam Hemsworth) crosses paths with the novelist during her stay in Morocco, they immediately click and notice that their connection might be less platonic than they'd initially deemed it to be.

Given that the wait time for Dern's return to the romantic drama realm is short, this guide will offer a full breakdown of who is part of the ensemble, when the film's release date is, behind-the-scenes details, and more.

Lonely Planet will arrive shortly on Netflix, landing on the platform on Friday, October 11. The film falls into the streak of age-gap romances that have been released in the past few months. Earlier in the summer, the streaming service put out A Family Affair, which also followed an improbable love story between a single mother and a younger movie star (played by Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron). Given that Dern's latest project is a Netflix original, you will need a subscription before hitting the play button when the title drops this week. Plans vary from $5.99 to $20.99, the latter being a premium package that allows multiple people to use the same account from different devices simultaneously.

5 Watch the Trailer for 'Lonely Planet'

Netflix dropped the official trailer for the romance film in early September, featuring a novelist named Katherine arriving in Morocco to work on her next book. Uninterested in forging friendships or participating in activities with other writers at the retreat that she signed up for, the protagonist gets surprisingly drawn to another hotel guest. After meeting for the first time, their connection flourishes throughout the trip, with them slowly going from acquaintances to lovers. Although the younger man Katherine falls for is taken and his girlfriend is also attending the writer's retreat, that doesn't seem to pose a threat to their eventual romance. The clip ends with the main couple leaning in for a kiss by the pool, cutting off before their lips meet, making viewers wonder where their relationship is headed.

In addition to this full-length look at the film and the unraveling of events between the improbable duo, Netflix also put out a clip of a lovely exchange between Dern and Hemsworth in advance of the film's release. In it, they gush about the joy of working together, their favorite places to shoot in Morocco, and their most memorable scene (which happened to involve a motorbike ride).

4 Who Stars in 'Lonely Planet'?

As previously mentioned, Oscar-winner Laura Dern stars as Katherine, the protagonist struggling with writer's block who begins an affair with a younger man. The actress has been involved in numerous productions in recent years, including the Apple TV + series Palm Royale (which has already been renewed for a Season 2) and the latter installments of the Jurassic Park franchise. She is also teaming up with Margaret Qualley to star in a limited series based on a novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid entitled Forever Interrupted. Although the upcoming TV show is early in the process of being made, it has been confirmed that Dern will play Susan, a mother grieving the death of her son and finding solace in a friendship with her late son's girlfriend.

In Lonely Planet, Dern had the opportunity to explore the nuance of May-December relationships and how that applies to the literary scene. Here is what the Big Little Lies alum shared in a Netflix press release:

“What drew me to the story was the exploration of identity and self-worth within relationships, especially in a world as intellectually charged as the literary scene. The dynamic between the younger man and the older, established writer intrigued me because it’s not just about romance—it’s about finding someone who truly sees and understands you, which is something deeply human and relatable.”

Owen, the young man who wins Katherine over, is played by Liam Hemsworth. The actor will soon fill in for Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia in Season 4 of The Witcher, but prior to his big contribution to the fantasy genre, he is paring up with Dern for this movie. This isn't his first attempt at playing a swoon-worthy lead, having starred in The Last Song (an onscreen adaptation of Nicholas Sparks' bestseller) and in Isn't It Romantic, a satirical romantic comedy starring Rebel Wilson. Yet, the actor is popularly known for his role in The Hunger Games franchise, playing Katniss' best friend from District 12, Gale.

Other names involved in Lonely Planet include Diana Silvers (Booksmart) as Lily Kemp, Adriano Giannini (Bang Bang Baby) as Ugo Jaconneli, and Rachida Brakni (Houria) as Fatema Benzakour.

3 What Is 'Lonely Planet' About?

The official synopsis for Lonely Planet, from Netflix, reads:

"A reclusive novelist (Laura Dern) arrives at a prestigious writer's retreat in Morocco, hoping the remote setting will unlock her writer's block. While there, she meets a young man (Liam Hemsworth) — what starts as an acquaintanceship evolves into an intoxicating, life-altering love affair."

2 Who Made 'Lonely Planet'?

After writing the scripts for powerful productions like the Oscar-nominated Erin Brokovich and the acclaimed Netflix miniseries Unbelievable, Susannah Grant went back to work behind the scenes on Lonely Planet. Not only did she direct the project, but she is also responsible for crafting the script. In a formal statement divulged by Netflix, Grant shared her vision for her latest film:

"With Lonely Planet, I wanted to make a film about the transformational power of travel — how sometimes journeying thousands of miles away from everything you know about your life can make you see it, and yourself, in a revealing new light. Katherine and Owen (played beautifully by Laura Dern and Liam Hemsworth) arrive in Morocco — far from all the familiar signposts of their day-to-day lives — more ready for change than either realizes. A chance encounter throws them together in a dusty car on a bumpy road trip through the Northern African hinterlands. Neither is looking for a new friend, but as they explore this new place together and navigate the unexpected challenges that can come with being an outsider in an unfamiliar culture, a surprising bond grows between them that makes them see that neither is exactly who they thought they were."

Aside from being credited as the writer-director tied to the project, she also produced it alongside Sarah Timberman and Liza Chasin for 3dot Productions. Executive producers who were involved in the making of this film include Brendan Ferguson (this is his first producing credit), Corinne Weber (Stillwater), and Margaret Chernin (The Goldfinch).

1 When and Where Was 'Lonely Planet' Filmed?

From what you might've gathered from the trailer or the synopsis, Lonely Planet is set in Morocco and was mostly shot there, meaning that it really examines the gorgeous sights and the location's overall ambiance while telling Katherine and Owen's love story. Filming began in May 2022, predominantly taking place in Morocco, with just a few additional scenes shot in Los Angeles at the beginning of 2023.

According to a recent interview with Screen Rant, Hemsworth name-dropped some of the exact places featured in the movie, expressing his positive experience being at the location where the plot unfolds. In his words, the cast and crew had the pleasure of stopping in cities like Chefchaouen and Marrakesh to work on the film.