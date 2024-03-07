The Big Picture Laura Dern is reuniting with Noah Baumbach for a new Netflix movie alongside George Clooney and Adam Sandler.

Riley Keough and Billy Crudup join the star-studded cast for this funny and emotional coming-of-age film about adults.

Baumbach's overall deal with Netflix has been successful, with past projects like Marriage Story receiving critical acclaim.

After winning her first Oscar for her performance in Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story, Laura Dern is reuniting with the director for a new Netflix movie. Riley Keough and Billy Crudup have also been added to the cast of the as-yet-untitled movie, which is set to star George Clooney and Adam Sandler. Details on the movie are so far being kept under wraps, but the film's official logline calls it "a funny and emotional coming-of-age film about adults".

The film is part of Baumbach's overall deal with Netflix, which has so far produced the aforementioned Marriage Story, The Meyerowitz Stories (which also starred Sandler), and the Don DeLillo adaptation White Noise. The deal has been a fruitful one for Netflix, as Meyerowitz Stories and Marriage Story received a great deal of critical acclaim, although White Noise's reception was more mixed. Baumbach is up for Best Adapted Screenplay at this weekend's Academy Awards for co-writing the script to Barbie with his wife Greta Gerwig.

Who Are Laura Dern, Riley Keough, and Billy Crudup?

Close

Daughter of actors Bruce Dern and Diane Ladd, Laura Dern made her screen debut alongside her mother in White Lightning. Famed for her role as Dr. Ellie Sattler in the Jurassic Park movies, she received Oscar nominations for Rambling Rose and Wild before winning for her role as a divorce attorney in Marriage Story. She also starred in the HBO series Enlightened and Big Little Lies, and had a pivotal role in frequent collaborator David Lynch's Twin Peaks: The Return. She is next set to appear in the upcoming Apple period comedy miniseries Palm Royale. The daughter of the late Lisa Marie Presley, Keough broke out with her role in the TV series The Girlfriend Experience before starring in Mad Max: Fury Road, Logan Lucky, and The Lodge. Last year, she starred in Prime Video's well-received Daisy Jones and the Six. She is next set to star in the Hulu true crime drama Under the Bridge, and as a Bigfoot alongside Jesse Eisenberg in Sasquatch Sunset. Billy Crudup is best known for his roles in Almost Famous, Watchmen, and Alien: Covenant. He currently stars in Apple's The Morning Show.

In addition to directing, Baumbach will co-write the as-yet-untitled film with actor/filmmaker Emily Mortimer (Lovely and Amazing, Lars and the Real Girl, Relic). He will produce it alongside Amy Pascal and David Heyman.

Noah Baumbach's as-yet-untitled new Netflix film does not yet have a release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.