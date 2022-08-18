Woody Harrelson, Laura Linney, and Nico Parker are set to star in Laura Chinn’s feature directorial debut Suncoast which she also wrote, The Hollywood Reporter revealed. Searchlight Pictures has boarded the drama that made to the 2020 Black List and is now scheduled to begin production in September.

The movie is inspired by Chinn’s personal experiences from the 2000s and follows a teenager who lives with her strong-willed mother, who in turn of events must take her brother to live at a specialized facility. There, she strikes an unlikely friendship with an eccentric activist amidst protests surrounding controversial medical cases. Parker is set to play the young teenager. Linney will play her mother, and Harrelson will play the activist.

Actress-turned-screenwriter Chinn is perhaps best known for creating the Pop TV comedy, Florida Girls which too was based on her real-life experiences living in the Sunshine State and follows a group of four women, navigating their lives while living in a trailer park. Despite good reception, Season 2 of the series was canceled along with several other Pop originals in 2020. Given the Florida Girls was a hit among fans and critics and the ensemble that Chinn has picked for Suncoast, the movie is going to be a power-packed drama.

Three-time Oscar nominee Harrelson most recently starred in Triangle of Sadness, which had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival and won the prestigious Palme d’Or. He was also seen as a Marvel villain in Sony’s Venom: Let there be Carnage alongside Tom Hardy and action flick The Man From Toronto opposite Kevin Hart. Linney was last seen in Netflix’s hit crime drama Ozark alongside Jason Bateman and has garnered four Emmy nominations for her performance. She also has three Academy Awards nominations, two for Searchlight’s The Savages and Kinsey and another for Kenneth Lonergan’s You Can Count on Me.

Parker made her debut with Dumbo alongside Micheal Keaton and Colin Farrell. She was recently seen in HBO Max’s Reminiscence and will be next seen in the streamer's upcoming series based on the video game phenomenon, The Last of Us alongside Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal.

Jeremy Plager, Francesca Silvestri, Kevin Chinoy and Oly Obst are producing the feature. For Searchlight the project will be overseen by Taylor Friedman, senior VP, production, and manager of creative affairs Daniel Yu.

No release date is revealed for Suncoast yet. Meanwhile, check out our conversation with Harrelson on Venom: Let There Be Carnage below:

