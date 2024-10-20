Movies, by their nature, are projected fantasies. Even for films creatively and stylistically trying to evoke the real world, they are manipulated creations that serve a greater message or theme at the behest of the director. Being such a traditionally male-dominated profession, the depiction of women as idyllic male fantasies for empowerment or heterosexual pleasure, known as the male gaze, is as old as the medium itself.

While troublesome at times, the male gaze, when shrewdly examined and deconstructed, provides rich dramatic storytelling, particularly in classic film noirs. One of the finest, confrontational portraits of male projections and obsession with women is masterfully portrayed in Laura, the 1944 film that elevated flimsy material into cinematic ingeniousness. Film noirs were never the same after the release of Otto Preminger's masterpiece, and it challenged the audience's perception of reality and fantasy on screen.

'Laura' Was an Essential Film Noir of the 1940s

The 1940s was a booming time for film noir. Inspired by the work of mystery/detective novelists like Dashiell Hammett, James M. Cain, and Raymond Chandler, noirs tapped into the seedy underbelly of society and the suppressed American psyche underneath the patriotism that prevailed throughout American culture during World War II and post-WWII. Standing alongside classics of the decade such as The Maltese Falcon, Double Indemnity, The Big Sleep, and Out of the Past is Laura, a quintessential detective story that outmatches your average dimestore novel.

Based on the novel by Vera Caspary, the film follows the investigation of the murder of Laura Hunt (Gene Tierney), a young, beautiful advertising executive by police detective Mark McPherson (Dana Andrews). As he learns more and more about this enigmatic woman and questions her friends and colleagues, McPherson finds himself entranced by her mythical aura. The investigation is complicated by two men, newspaper columnist Waldo Lydecker (Clifton Webb) and Laura's former fiancé Shelby Carpenter (Vincent Price), who are equally obsessed with Laura, who is eventually revealed to be alive after all.

Otto Preminger, a director with a slick eye for the camera and daring thematic sensibilities, was a maverick within the studio system. His films, notably The Man with the Golden Arm and Anatomy of a Murder, tackled taboo subjects at their time of release in the 1950s, including drug addiction and rape. A decade prior, Preminger redefined the film noir genre with Laura and his follow-up, Fallen Angel. Like the titular character herself, Laura, winner of Best Black-and-White Cinematography at the Academy Awards, is striking to look at. The rich depth of field and shadowy interiors keep the viewer locked into the intrigue of this often inscrutable noir mystery. Each expressive shot indicates that you are witnessing a heightened reality — the kind that emerges from people obsessed with images and vestiges of the dearly departed Laura.

Otto Preminger Examines the Male Gaze in 'Laura'

Preminger's distinct visual palette and keen awareness of mood are the keys to Laura's everlasting brilliance. On the surface, the film leans on trashy material with hokey story beats verging on the territory of fetishization. As a detective story, Laura cuts every corner imaginable, with Detective McPherson releasing suspects before he properly interrogates them. The sexual politics, from Waldo Lydecker's coded homosexuality used as the source of his antagonism to his jealousy over Laura giving anyone besides him attention, should've been retrograde and crass. Yet, in the end, Laura is elevated into a profound study of human obsession and control. The ineptitude of the police procedure, Dana Andrews' blank stare throughout the film, and melodramatic grandeur all serve a greater dramatic purpose. Andrews' stiffness and Clifton Webb's theatricality underline the former's lack of authority and the latter's insecurity and insatiable desire to impress those around him.

The portrait of Laura Hunt that looms over McPherson when he falls asleep in the supposedly deceased woman's apartment symbolizes the core thesis of Preminger's film on the male gaze and the objectification of women. The viewer is primed to envision Laura as nothing more than an extension of her self-portrait — a mythical object with sexually charged powers beyond our grasp. When Laura appears alive and in the flesh, with one of her advertising models, Diane Redfern, being the murder victim, we become disarmed by her presence. While she is undeniably gorgeous and striking, she does not possess the usual steely, seductive qualities of the typical femme fatale. Our awareness and understanding of Laura were formed by the projections of McPherson, who is transfixed by a portrait and witness testimony from Waldo and Shelby, who project their fantasies onto her. Waldo, in particular, is shown in a flashback molding Laura exactly to his liking (the film would make an interesting double feature with Vertigo). Preminger, in his confrontation of the male gaze, places the viewer into the mind of these obsessed figures smitten by Laura's physical beauty and mythical aura.

'Laura' Had a Very Complicated Production

Much like how the characters try to control the image of the titular character, Laura underwent a troubled production with multiple figures vying for their creative vision. Otto Preminger, who convinced 20th Century Fox head Darryl F. Zanuck to purchase the rights to the novel, was initially signed on as a producer only, and Rouben Mamoulian, director of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, was hired to adapt Laura for the screen. Mamoulian was unenthusiastic about the script and altered sets and costumes without Preminger's permission, causing a feud. Upon viewing dailies not to his liking, Zanuck fired Mamoulian, replacing him with Preminger.

Creative differences flared upon deciding on a proper ending. In the final cut, a distraught Waldo, enraged by Laura's affection for McPherson, attempts to kill her with a shotgun before being gunned down by the police, ending with the chilling final line by Waldo, "Goodbye, Laura. Goodbye, my love." Zanuck, unhappy with this ending, demanded an alternate conclusion that revealed that Waldo conjured up the entire story in his mind. Saving us from this toothless ending was gossip columnist Walter Winchell (coincidentally sharing the same profession as Waldo), who saw a screening with this ending and was befuddled, and he implored Zanuck to change it. The studio head promptly reinstated Preminger's original ending.

With an iconic score, indelible performances, and biting commentary on male obsession, Laura is a one-of-a-kind exploration of cinematic conventions and the human condition. Before the genre had become prolific, Otto Preminger contextualized film noir tropes and formalism to construct a searing character drama under the mold of a pulp mystery saga. The blend of ghostly imagery of a deceased woman and real-world melodrama undoubtedly left a seismic impact on David Lynch and Twin Peaks, as the universe's central figure is a young dead woman also named Laura. On all fronts, Laura's impact has lingered in the 80 years since its release. It was both an essential noir text of the period and miraculously ahead of its time.

