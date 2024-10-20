Movies, by their nature, are projected fantasies. Even for films creatively and stylistically trying to evoke the real world, they are manipulated creations that serve a greater message or theme at the behest of the director. Being such a traditionally male-dominated profession, the depiction of women as idyllic male fantasies for empowerment or heterosexual pleasure, known as the male gaze, is as old as the medium itself.

While troublesome at times, the male gaze, when shrewdly examined and deconstructed, provides rich dramatic storytelling, particularly in classic film noirs. One of the finest, confrontational portraits of male projections and obsession with women is masterfully portrayed in Laura, the 1944 film that elevated flimsy material into cinematic ingeniousness. Film noirs were never the same after the release of Otto Preminger's masterpiece, and it challenged the audience's perception of reality and fantasy on screen.

'Laura' Was an Essential Film Noir of the 1940s

Image via 20th Century Studios

The 1940s was a booming time for film noir. Inspired by the work of mystery/detective novelists like Dashiell Hammett, James M. Cain, and Raymond Chandler, noirs tapped into the seedy underbelly of society and the suppressed American psyche underneath the patriotism that prevailed throughout American culture during World War II and post-WWII. Standing alongside classics of the decade such as The Maltese Falcon, Double Indemnity, The Big Sleep, and Out of the Past is Laura, a quintessential detective story that outmatches your average dimestore novel.

Based on the novel by Vera Caspary, the film follows the investigation of the murder of Laura Hunt (Gene Tierney), a young, beautiful advertising executive by police detective Mark McPherson (Dana Andrews). As he learns more and more about this enigmatic woman and questions her friends and colleagues, McPherson finds himself entranced by her mythical aura. The investigation is complicated by two men, newspaper columnist Waldo Lydecker (Clifton Webb) and Laura's former fiancé Shelby Carpenter (Vincent Price), who are equally obsessed with Laura, who is eventually revealed to be alive after all.

Otto Preminger, a director with a slick eye for the camera and daring thematic sensibilities, was a maverick within the studio system. His films, notably The Man with the Golden Arm and Anatomy of a Murder, tackled taboo subjects at their time of release in the 1950s, including drug addiction and rape. A decade prior, Preminger redefined the film noir genre with Laura and his follow-up, Fallen Angel. Like the titular character herself, Laura, winner of Best Black-and-White Cinematography at the Academy Awards, is striking to look at. The rich depth of field and shadowy interiors keep the viewer locked into the intrigue of this often inscrutable noir mystery. Each expressive shot indicates that you are witnessing a heightened reality — the kind that emerges from people obsessed with images and vestiges of the dearly departed Laura.

Otto Preminger Examines the Male Gaze in 'Laura'