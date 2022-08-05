Fans of the classic Christmas film The Santa Clause can get their holiday cheer on as Laura San Giacomo is set to appear in the upcoming show, The Santa Clauses, according to an exclusive from Deadline. The series is expected to debut on Disney+ later this year.

San Giacomo, who previously starred in NCIS, is set to play the role of La Befana, a Christmas witch from Italian folklore. Similar to the role of Santa Claus, La Befana travels throughout Italy delivering treats to well-behaved children on Epiphany, a Christian feast day. While it's unknown what kind of role the figure will play in the series, it does reveal that the show will feature the holiday traditions of other cultures from around the world.

The announcement comes after a recent report that David Krumholtz, who played Bernard the Head Elf in the original films, would return to his iconic role in the series. Giacomo also joins Tim Allen and Elizabeth Mitchell, who both return as Scott Calvin and Carol Calvin. The series will also include Kal Penn (A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas) as Simon Choski, Austin Kane as Kal, and Matilda Lawler as Betty. Rupali Redd will also appear in the series as Grace with Elizabeth Allen-Dick, Allen's real-life daughter, as Sandra, and Devin Bright as Noel. With a talented cast of new and returning actors at the heart of the beloved franchise, The Santa Clauses could offer audiences a memorable holiday treat.

The series will focus on Scott Calvin who begins to start losing his magic as he reaches his 65th birthday. Realizing he can't be Santa Claus forever, and wanting a normal life for his family, Calvin embarks on a journey to find a suitable replacement as he prepares a new life for his family outside the North Pole. Whoever is next to put on the red suit and take on the mantle of Santa Claus will be revealed when the holiday series premieres on Disney+.

The Santa Clauses will be executive produced by showrunner Jack Burditt, who previously collaborated with San Giacomo on Just Shoot Me. Allen co-executive produces with Kevin Hench, and Richard Baker alongside Rick Messina, Jason Winer, and Jon Radler of Small Dog Picture Company.

The series has no set release date, but is expected to debut on Disney+ later this year in time for the holiday season. Check out the original trailer for classic holiday film, The Santa Clause below: