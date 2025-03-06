Known for her sultry pout, icy stare, and hushed, husky voice, Lauren Bacall is regarded as one of the greatest stars of classic cinema and an icon of Hollywood's Golden Age. Born Betty Joan Perske in New York City, Bacall started out performing on the stage while also working as a model for the Walter Thornton Modeling Agency before making her feature film debut in To Have and Have Not at the age of twenty. During filming, she met and co-starred alongside her future husband, Humphrey Bogart, becoming one of the most beloved silver-screen couples.

While many associate Bacall with Bogie, the actress forged her own path in cinema, starring in an array of popular movies, including Written on the Wind, Murder on the Orient Express, and Young Man with a Horn. Out of the actress' extensive career and list of filmography, there is a collection of titles such as The Big Sleep, Dark Passage, and How to Marry a Millionaire, that rank among classic film fans as essential Bacall movies.

10 'Murder on the Orient Express' (1974)

Directed by Sidney Lumet

Agatha Christie's famous novel, Murder on the Orient Express, comes to life on the big screen, starring Bacall and an ensemble cast including Albert Finney, Ingrid Bergman, and Sean Connery. The classic who-dun-it follows Christie's prominent private detective, Hercule Poirot (Finney), who, after being called back to London, boards the luxurious Orient Express train. Shortly after its departure, the train becomes stranded due to a snowstorm and when one of the passengers is found murdered in their compartment, Poirot is inevitably on the case.

Bacall gives a riveting performance in Murder on the Orient Express, taking on the role of an elusive criminal mastermind whose ambition for revenge and justice leads to one of Poirot's most complex cases. The film is regarded as one of the best film adaptations of Christie's work, featuring an alluring display of sophisticated style and a glamorous reflection of classic cinema. Murder on the Orient Express earned generally positive reviews and received several Oscar nominations, including Best Actor, Best Costume Design, and Best Adapted Screenplay, and went on to win Best Supporting Actress for Bergman.