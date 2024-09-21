Some of the best actors in history have been robbed of any acknowledgment of their extraordinary talents until much later in their careers, if at all. Lauren Bacall, one of the numerous legendary actresses that emerged out of Hollywood’s Golden Age, was one of those performers. Famously known for her timeless, if not controversial romance with Humphrey Bogart, Bacall had quite the life in the limelight alongside her famed husband until his passing in the late 50s. But it was not until the iconic starlet appeared in a certain 90s romantic comedy that she finally received long-overdue acclaim for her work.

The Mirror Has Two Faces, directed by and starring Barbra Streisand, is a 1996 romantic comedy-drama loosely based on the French film of the same name: Le Miroir à Deux Faces (1958). The swoon-worthy film is widely regarded as one of Streisand’s best works as a director, and it may be, in part, thanks to the notable talent attached, as the cast is crowded with esteemed names from Jeff Bridges to Pierce Brosnan. In the film, Bacall plays Hannah Morgan, the mother of Streisand’s character, which earned the actress her very first Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

'The Mirror Has Two Faces' Is a Reflective Film of Self-Acceptance

As the first woman to direct, write, produce, and star in a major studio film, Barbra Streisand has undeniably made a historical impact on cinema for women in the field. From Yentl (1983) to The Prince of Tides (1991), the Hello Dolly leading lady has worked with some of the biggest names of both new and old Hollywood throughout her sprawling career, including the legendary Bacall. In fact, Streisand spoke to The Wrap about how saddened she was to hear of Bacall's passing in 2014, stating, "...It was my privilege to have known her, to have acted with her, and to have directed her. And, most of all, to have had her as a wise and loving friend.”

The Mirror Has Two Faces showcased the potential of bringing two powerhouse women together in a picture that redefined the romance genre in a multitude of ways, setting itself apart from other romance titles of its time. Instead of retelling a friends-to-lovers story, as seen in When Harry Met Sally, or revisiting the star-crossed lovers trope, like in Sleepless in Seattle, Mirror is daring in its approach to simultaneously show the realism of romance and journey to self-acceptance. Ironically, the film would be Lauren Bacall's big comeback to the silver screen after making several appearances on Broadway and television. Her role in the film couldn't have been more apropos, as the Tony Award-winning actress steps into the shoes of a jealous mother who believes the prime of her life is gone in the gutter.

Set in New York, Streisand plays Rose Morgan, an English literature professor at Columbia University, who has always struggled with self-esteem issues. She finds herself living in the shadow of her glamorous mother, Hannah (Bacall), and her marriage-hungry sister, Claire (Mimi Rogers). Rose is set up on a blind date with Gregory Larkin (Bridges), a mathematics professor at Columbia who confuses romantic love with sex. The professors become close friends, and soon Gregory proposes a platonic marriage based on intellectual companionship rather than physical attraction. As Rose and Gregory navigate their unconventional marriage, Rose inevitably begins to fall in love with Gregory, leading her to undergo a transformation that challenges the dynamics of their relationship.

Despite the film's troubled production, Streisand demonstrated her ability to craft a narrative that is both heartwarming and profoundly honest. The Mirror Has Two Faces explores themes of beauty, self-worth, and the intricacies of love with a subjective touch, blending comedy with moments of genuine emotional depth. Streisand’s direction is the work of a perfectionist, allowing each character to shine while weaving together a story that feels both personal and universal. The movie is visually and musically rich, perfectly paired with an enchanting love theme, "I Finally Found Someone". Streisand has an innate ability to balance complex characters and relationships, while also emphasizing the hard truths of self-love. This makes The Mirror Has Two Faces more than just a distinctive romantic comedy, but a sophisticated exploration of human emotion. Lauren Bacall’s acclaimed performance, in particular, only elevates Streisand’s vision to a level of artistry that is as notable as it is thought-provoking.

Lauren Bacall Performs Her Most Vulnerable Role in 'The Mirror Has Two Faces'

Before becoming a Hollywood icon, Bacall started her notorious career in the public eye as a model for the Walter Thornton Model Agency. The starlet was also a prominent and successful Broadway actress, winning two Tony Awards for her stage performances in her lifetime. After around 50 years in the film industry, Bacall unfortunately aged away from leading lady roles, but that didn't mean her presence could be stifled. It was about time for the Academy to, at long last, recognize Bacall's excellence and The Mirror Has Two Faces finally helped one of the most iconic female stars receive the recognition she deserved.

Lauren Bacall’s portrayal of Hannah Morgan is a masterclass in delivering elegant wit, as she embodies a woman who has lived through the highs and lows of romance and marriage, now harboring a cynical yet insightful perspective on love. Her performance was lauded for its depth, as she brought a mix of vulnerability and acerbic humor to the role, making her character pivotal to the film’s voyage of self-worth. Critics and audiences alike praised Bacall for how she infused Hannah with a sense of lived experience. The character's sharp tongue and critical nature could have easily made her unsympathetic, but Bacall's natural execution revealed the vulnerabilities beneath the surface — an aspect she initially had trouble filming.

Streisand has since reflected on how Lauren Bacall struggled to express the vulnerability of Hannah in a scene where she speaks about fading beauty. Bacall could relate to the scene in more ways than one; however, she didn't know the lines yet and was already tired from a long day of shooting. Streisand took advantage of her fatigue and shot the To Have and Have Not star when she did not think the cameras were rolling. In this moment, Bacall spoke from the heart, revealing her deep fears about aging, loneliness, and the complexities of love. This "golden moment", as Streisand recalls, was one of her most treasured experiences on the set of Mirror, which helped Bacall earn a Golden Globe Award as well as a Screen Actors Guild Award for her work.

In a broader sense, Bacall’s role in The Mirror Has Two Faces was celebrated as a reminder of her enduring talent. Even in her later years, Bacall proved she could deliver a performance that was not only relevant and profound, but also impactful as a supporting character, showcasing why she was crowned the 20th-greatest female star by AFI . Her Oscar nomination for the role of Hannah Morgan was seen as a justified acknowledgment of her immense contributions to Hollywood, and her performance in the film stands as a testament to her legendary and lasting star power.

The Mirror Has Two Faces Release Date November 15, 1996 Director Barbra Streisand Cast Barbra Streisand , Jeff Bridges , Pierce Brosnan , George Segal , Mimi Rogers , Brenda Vaccaro , Lauren Bacall Runtime 126 Minutes Main Genre Comedy Writers André Cayatte , Gérard Piry. Richard LaGravenese Expand

