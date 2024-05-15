The Big Picture Lauren Graham lands lead role in new movie Twinless alongside James Sweeney and Dylan O'Brien.

Graham will also appear in the festive feature The Best Christmas Pageant Ever and the Tubi series The Z-Suite.

Filming has already begun for Twinless in Portland, Oregon, with Sweeney writing and directing the project with O'Brien as executive producer.

It's only been a few days since Gilmore Girls' star Lauren Graham's return to TV was announced and now Deadline has confirmed that she has landed another role in an upcoming movie titled Twinless. Graham gained wide recognition for playing Lorelai Gilmore in the popular series Gilmore Girls for about seven seasons, and for which she amassed numerous accolades, including nominations for Screen Actors Guild, Golden Globe and Satellite Awards. She will now star in Twinless alongside The Fall's Aisling Franciosi and previously-announced stars James Sweeney and The Maze Runner's Dylan O'Brien.

Sweeney, who wrote the script, will play one of the two male lead roles in this new project alongside O'Brien. He is also set to direct, while O'Brien will executive produce with David Gendron and Liz Destro. Alex Astrachan, Director of Development at Permut Presentations, is co-producer, while Three Point Capital is financing the film. Republic Pictures has global rights to the production.

Not many details have been released concerning the dark comedy, but filming has already begun in Portland, Oregon. Reports also reveal that Twinless centers on two young men who have an unexpected encounter when they attend a twin grief support group. The meeting soon leads the duo to form an unlikely bromance. The film will revolve around friendship, loss, and the journey to self-discovery.

Graham Has Two Other Projects In The Works

This year has been pretty busy for Graham, as Twinless marks her second movie role since January. She recently concluded filming on the new festive feature The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, which is based on the book of the same name by author Barbara Robinson. The Best Christmas Pageant Ever tells the story of six misfit children who volunteer to partake in their town's Christmas pageant. Graham serves as the narrator in the movie and later makes an important cameo appearance. She also stars alongside Ant-Man's Judy Greer and Crashing's Pete Holmes.

Another upcoming production is the Tubi series The Z-Suite, as was announced earlier this month. The Z-Suite challenges the problems of a generational divide at a boutique New York ad agency. It focuses on Graham's character, Monica Frazier, who suddenly finds herself fired from her CEO position while the Gen-Z employees in the company take over. As a result, she must climb the corporate ladder despite establishing the company.

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever is scheduled for release on November 15 while The Z-Suite will premiere in 2025; however, Twinless is yet to confirm a release date. Stay tuned to Collider for more news on the promising project.