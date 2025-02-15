Fans are always calling for more Gilmore Girls, and they haven't entirely been ignored. In 2016, nine years after the original conclusion, Netflix released the four-part revival Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, which allowed people to catch up with their favorite mother/daughter duo, yet the one-season miniseries left more questions than the original finale. Even more recently, a few key characters reunited for a Walmart commercial set in Star's Hollow. It may sound greedy, but fans still want to see the series continue, and actress Lauren Graham is with them. Graham's interest in another revival is crucial as she starred as Lorelai Gilmore, and any continuation would need her on board. However, for audiences and Graham to return to Star's Hollow after nearly a decade, one major question would need to be answered: is there a new Gilmore girl?

'Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life's Cliffhanger Demands an Answer

In a moment paralleling the events that lead to the original series, the final seconds of A Year in the Life feature Rory (Alexis Bledel) telling her mother that she is pregnant. Of course, the cliffhanger shocked fans, but it also sets up an interesting story to return to. Nine years later, the natural story to come back to is Rory's experience as a mother. Gilmore Girls thrived on the unconventional mother/daughter relationship between Lorelai and Rory, and looking into how Rory chooses to reflect or reject that method with her own child opens up a new generation of stories. However, a lot remains unknown about the newest member of the Gilmore clan. A Year in the Life's Costume Supervisor, Valerie Campbell, confirmed Logan Huntzberger (Matt Czuchry) to be the father, suggesting a new generation with a family similar to Rory's own childhood, but anything more about the child is a mystery that would need to be answered for Stars Hollow to return to screens.

Already, the question of the child has been posed. Graham admitted on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon that when she returned for the Walmart commercial, there was a debate about whether the child would be a boy or girl. The commercial includes children's artwork that Luke (Scott Patterson) has hanging up in his diner, intended to be from Lorelai's grandchild, but Graham refused to answer on the gender of the child. While the brief reference to the kid in the commercial didn't need an answer, a longer continuation would. The series lends itself to a new daughter to continue the legacy of the series, but a Gilmore boy would be an interesting twist. Yet, daughter or son, Rory's experience as a mother, with the influence of both Lorelai and Emily (Kelly Bishop), could certainly fill a series, and people would be happy to watch it.

Another 'Gilmore Girls' Revival Has Plenty of Material