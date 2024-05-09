The Big Picture Lauren Graham returns to TV in workplace comedy The Z-Suite, bringing her quick wit from Gilmore Girls to the new series.

The Z-Suite tackles the generational divide at a New York ad agency, featuring Graham as CEO navigating a leadership shake-up.

Tubi hopes Graham's star power will help elevate the platform, competing with other streaming giants with the unique comedy series.

Gilmore Girls fans rejoice. Lauren Graham is officially returning to the television sphere in a workplace comedy for the streaming platform, Tubi. Graham was everyone’s favorite single mother on The WB series that spanned from 2000 to 2007. So popular was the series that Gilmore Girls garnered a revival on Netflix, entitled A Year In a Life. Lorelai and Rory (Alexis Bledel) returned to tackle the problems of the next phase in their lives. Graham’s tenure as Lorelai Gilmore was characterized by her quick wit, something she may contribute to her upcoming series.

Set for release in 2025, The Z-Suite tackles the issues of generational divide at a boutique New York ad agency. The series will follow a leadership shake-up when CEO Monica Frazier (Graham) is suddenly fired, and the Gen-Z employees find themselves in charge. Monica must climb the corporate ladder, despite founding the company. In a statement following the announcement of the series, Graham commended the fresh concept. She said:

“When I first read the script for 'The Z-Suite' I responded to Katie O’Brien’s fresh and funny take on the workplace. The character of Monica is smart, strong, and appealingly a bit unhinged. I’m excited to work with the team at Tubi as they ramp up their Originals slate and continue their ascent in the streaming space.”

Lauren Graham Ads Prestige To Tubi

During the influx of streaming platforms, Tubi has yet to find its footing as a brand. Other platforms such as Hulu, AppleTV+, or Amazon Prime have several flagship series that set them apart. Tubi could compete with streamers if it finds the right show. As a beloved TV icon, Graham is likely to draw many viewers to the ad-based streaming platform. Chief Content Officer, Adam Lewinson, is confident that The Z-Suite has the chops to be such a competitor. He said:

“'The Z-Suite' continues Tubi’s trajectory as a home for original stories that pierce through culture. This original series shines a spotlight on the comedic gaps in communication, style, and behavior of generations in the workforce, which makes it a very relevant and universal story that we’re excited to tell along with the incredibly talented Lauren Graham, Katie O'Brien and team."

If the series has the humor and emotional resonance of Graham’s turn on Gilmore Girls, it could be a contender in the future. The concept of The Z-Suite is strong, and no other series has taken advantage of this stark generational divide in television with any success yet.

Fans will have to wait until the premiere of The Z-Suite in 2025 to see how this new venture shakes out. In the meantime, you can rewatch Gilmore Girls on Netflix.

