Lauren Lapkus on Making It In Comedy, ‘Jurassic World’ and Going Big in ‘The Wrong Missy’

Welcome back for a brand new episode of Collider Ladies Night! If you’ve got any interest in comedy, no matter the format – sketch, film, television, scripted, improvisation, you name it! – this episode is a must watch because we’re putting the spotlight on Lauren Lapkus. She first started gaining notoriety in the industry with Are You There, Chelsea? starring opposite Laura Prepon and soon thereafter, it was on to the groundbreaking Netflix original series, Orange Is The New Black. But, there was a lot that came before that and Lapkus is here to pave the way from scoring a very unexpected role in a children’s theater production of Beauty and the Beast back in the day to her latest milestone, getting her first starring role in a big feature.

Lapkus leads the Happy Madison production The Wrong Missy as the title character. David Spade’s character, Tim, first meets Lapkus as Melissa, aka Missy, on a blind-date that goes horribly wrong. He’s ready to leave the incident behind him but then he meet another Melissa (Molly Sims) and falls hard for her. He manages to build up the courage to ask this new Melissa to join him on his company retreat in Hawaii, but the trouble is, he accidentally text messages the wrong Melissa and it’s Lapkus’ character who shows up for the trip.

The Wrong Missy is big, bold, and super zany, and Lapkus gives every single ounce of it 100%. And that seems to be the case with just about everything Lapkus touches. Not only is she scoring more and more high profile opportunities in film and television, but she’s also an unstoppable force when it comes to putting her skillset to use in other formats whether it be short films, podcasts or even watch-alongs during social distancing.

There’s a lot to learn from Lapkus’ experience making her mark on the industry and she was kind enough to walk us through it all on this episode of Collider Ladies Night. Check out what she told us about making The Wrong Missy, what it was like working on Jurassic World, her goals for the future and so much more in the full video conversation at the top of this article. Or, if you’d prefer to listen to the chat in podcast form, we’ve also got an audio embed for you below.

The Wrong Missy is now streaming on Netflix!

00:55 – The moment that Lapkus realized she had a knack for comedy. 01:52 – Lapkus was in a very unique version of Beauty and the Beast as a kid. 02:45 – What was Lapkus’ earliest goals for herself in comedy and how did that change over the years? 04:02 – Why she first moved to New York and then went to Los Angeles. 05:30 – The importance of networking and meeting new people. 07:10 – Was Lapkus always someone who could get up on stage and put herself out there? 08:34 – How Are You There, Chelsea? changed the game for Lapkus. 09:35 – Did her family and friends always support her career goals? 10:30 – Why Lapkus is thankful she had such a big opportunity early on on that specific show. 11:43 – A small, but very important thing Lapkus learned while working on the show. 13:15 – Is there a particular shooting format that Lapkus finds most challenging?



14:13 – New comedy formats Lapkus is excited to dig into, like watch-alongs.

15:53 – Signing on for Orange Is the New Black; when did Lapkus realize she was part of a show that was going to change viewing habits so significantly?

18:05 – Jurassic World talk begins here! Lapkus discusses the improv she did in Jurassic World, whether or not she’s in Jurassic World: Dominion, and what she thinks Vivian did after the park disaster.

21:52 – How did Lapkus wind up working with the Happy Madison team?

22:43 – Lapkus goes big in The Wrong Missy so how do you audition for a role like that?

24:24 – What’s it like starring opposite David Spade when there’s wild comedy in the mix and also a romantic element?

25:00 – Who’s Lapkus’ go-to on set when she wants to know if she’s going too big with a moment?

26:15 – How Lapkus handled the physical comedy in The Wrong Missy; how much of the stuntwork does she do herself?

27:25 – How does Lapkus recharge after an exhausting day on set?

29:02 – Is there anything Lapkus has done for a comedy that she would never do again?

30:30 – With all the incredible comedic forces Lapkus has worked with, is there anyone who was especially intimidating or challenging to keep up with?