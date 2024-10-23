Despite being in theaters for almost two weeks now, the horror community is still buzzing over the brilliant continued success of Terrifier 3. The latest chapter in Damien Leone’s blood-soaked indie slasher franchise has been killing it at the box office and has received a ton of critical praise. That’s in large part to Lauren LaVera who once again starred as beloved “Final Girl” Sienna Shaw. Since the character’s debut in 2022’s Terrifier 2, LaVera has quickly made a name for herself in the genre. Now it looks like the actress has just found her next horror role ahead of the eventual Terrifier 4.

Reported exclusively by Bloody Disgusting via Fangoria, LaVera is in talks to star in Darren Lynn Bousman next horror film The Monster. Bouseman is best known for directing Saw II-IV and the franchise’s ninth installment Spiral: From the Book of Saw. The film follows “two millennials who make quick money by leasing incredible New York City apartments they don’t own to people who don’t know they are being scammed. The con works brilliantly until they run into an apartment owner with a dark secret who flips the game on them.” The Monster will also see LaVera star alongside Djimon Hounsou (A Quiet Place). Another Saw alum, producer Mark Burg, further teased The Monster saying, “Darren sent me a script with incredible twists and turns and the opportunity to work with him and the brilliant Djimon Hounsou […] This movie will be amazing and scare the hell out of audiences worldwide.” This spooky city nightmare was written by Jonathan Bernstein and James Greer.

Horror’s New Favorite Final Girl

In addition to the Terrifier franchise, LaVera has also recently starred in the Italian horror film The Well, which is currently available to rent and purchase on most major paid VOD services like Apple TV. The actress will also be heard in Mike Flanagan’s next film The Life of Chuck. That hits theaters next summer after its award-heavy festival run. However, that being said, it’s her ongoing battle with Art the Clown that has forever made her a genre icon. LaVera has redefined the modern Final Girl. From her emotional range that’s full of refreshing nuance to her action-packed physicality, LaVera has proven to be one of horror’s most versatile stars. It’s exciting to see her continue to shine in both Terrifier and more original haunting tales. Fans can’t get enough of the actress, which has become apparent given her many horror convention appearances in the last couple of years.

Where Can You Watch ‘Terrifier 3’?

While The Monster doesn't have a release window or date yet, Terrifier 3 is still leaving its dealing mark in theaters.