Canadian filmmaker Xavier Dolan has frequently expressed how American movies have shaped him as an actor and director, adoring gems like Silence of the Lambs (1991). You might not guess it from his filmography, they seem to share more in common with arthouse, prestige cinema than iconic American movies, especially the blockbuster that truly has a personal place in his heart. Titanic (1997) is his strongest source of inspiration, Dolan telling in a Slant interview, “this movie gave me wings. It told me that cinema was about an epic journey.” He channeled it, turning a script draft he started during his debut movie into the premise for his third feature. Unlike the smaller scope of his previous works, Laurence Anyways (2012) turns a trans woman’s new beginning into an “epic journey,” an odyssey for her to gain societal, and self-acceptance.

Xavier Dolan Loves to Make a Love Story

I Killed My Mother (2009) is about a chaotic mother-son relationship, with Dolan in his directorial debut and starring as the cynical son Hubert to frazzled mother Chantale (Anne Dorval). Heartbeats (2010) is about two friends falling for the same guy, with Dolan as Francis, one half of the friendship with Marie (Monia Chokri). These simple narratives are full of signature elements that Dolan has become known for: dream-like moments set to needle drops; melodramatic, intense women; heartbreak or passionate romance; and a hyper-stylized, baroque aesthetic. For his third feature outing, each of these elements is enhanced.

What Is 'Laurence Anyways' About?

Laurence Anyways spans 1989 to 1999, following a trans woman and her girlfriend as their relationship soars to the best highs and crashes into the lowest of lows. Laurence (Melvil Poupaud who is a cisgender man. Unfortunately, cis actors playing trans characters was still happening in 2012), assigned male at birth, reaches her 35th birthday and realizes she needs to transition. Learning of this, her girlfriend, Fred (Suzanne Clément), straight and cisgender, is furious and baffled at first. It isn’t long until she offers support, choosing to stay by Laurence’s side. But these two are from different worlds and no matter the passion they share for each other, they aren’t meant to be.

Image Via Alliance VivaFilm

A two-minute opening is the best kind of visual storytelling. Laurence walks through the streets, heading off somewhere, many eyes staring after her from strangers taking in this woman with fear, confusion, or interest. Fever Ray’s “If I Had A Heart” sets a commanding tone, slow-motion, and close-ups taking focus on the strangers, giving only hints of Laurence. There are shoulder pads and raven-black hair before she disappears into a fog like an ethereal being. This intro sequence is a pretty standard, Dolan-esque moment, but Laurence has more up its chic sleeve.

In I Killed My Mother (2009), Hubert’s sometimes harsh, sometimes tender feelings toward his mother reach a peak when he finds himself in a bad place. In a fantasy, he sees Chantale standing by Autumn woods, wearing a wedding dress. She dashes away, and he chases her down as “No Sleep, Walk,” by Surface of Atlantic plays. It could be interpreted as him trying to stop her wedding to a father he hardly sees, and in doing so, deleting his own existence. It’s a sad, poetic peek into Hubert’s head. In Heartbeats (2010), the object of the two friends’ affection is so attractive to them, they watch the curly-haired Nicolas (Niels Schneider) dance, seeing him as an actual piece of art. Dolan loves to create these dream-like moments, and while Laurence Anyways starts out similar, these sequences get enhanced.

RELATED: The French Connection: ‘High Tension’ and ‘Tom at the Farm’ Confronted Queer Horror In Different Ways

Laurence and Fred Are Star-Crossed Lovers

When the lovers hit a rough patch, Fred accepts an invitation to a ball. An ‘80s song plays as Fred arrives, floating and spinning among the ball’s attendees for all of them to admire. In talking to Slant, Dolan describes what made the scene work for him: ""Fade to Gray” by Visage is so glorious and sexual that it’s perfect for someone to make an entrance. The scene I used it for is a total fantasy, it’s not real; she doesn’t, in fact, come in a blow of wind, it’s vue de l’esprit, her imagination.” After Laurence and Fred split and each has a new significant other, they find their way back together. Laurence sends a book of published poems, and while Fred gets lost in the words, a literal waterfall gushes down upon her while she’s sitting in her living room.

Image Via Alliance VivaFilm

Their passion for each other has not died and on a whim, they hurry away from the normalcy they have built (Laurence sharing an apartment with a girlfriend; Fred’s marriage and starting a family). The two go on a romantic getaway, walking down a street in slo-mo, candy-colored clothes raining down from the baby blue skies, with Moderat’s symbolically named, “A New Error,” playing. The sequence is breathtaking, the lovers laughing in glee as the clothes bounce off them or flutter around them. But the song’s title hints at what has led to this circumstance, they have hurt others in order to share this fleeting feeling of bliss, another error to ignore why they separated in the first place.

The Emotional Intensity of 'Laurence Anyways' Makes It an Epic Romance

The director has a love for intense, melodramatic female characters. Heartbeats (2010) actress Monia Chokri returns as Fred’s sister, the abrasive, punk-dressing Stéfie, who can’t stand Laurence’s desire to transition. There’s the Rose family, an older bunch of queer outcasts, who live lavishly and unapologetically. Mama Rose (Catherine Bégin), the older matriarch, is loveably crude, explaining how her sister believes a neighbor gave her food poisoning and when someone asks about the evidence, Mama Rose cries out, “She pissed it out her ass!”

Julienne (Nathalie Baye), Laurence’s mother, is irate upon finding out her child is transgender, yet the love isn’t entirely gone. After she calms down, Laurence wonders if their relationship is damaged, so Julienne clarifies her own type of support, saying, “Are you becoming a woman or an idiot?” The big moment in how much love these two share comes in a very Dolan-esque way. Laurence goes to have lunch with her and reveals she didn’t see her as a mother growing up. Julienne retorts, “And I never saw you as my son,” a second later adding, “But I do see you as my daughter.”

Fred is a ticking time bomb of emotions, blowing up at an ignorant waitress, and the vein in Suzanne Clément’s forehead looks ready to burst as she spits out anger. Fred is the type to keep things bottled up inside, from her true feelings about Laurence’s transition, and her own feelings of happiness. Later, she finds having a life with a husband and child is chipping away at her mental health. For Laurence, she simply wants to live her best life and have everything she believes she deserves. There is transphobia, but the biggest conflict in Laurence’s life is her love life.

Image Via Alliance VivaFilm

Xavier Dolan’s Passion for 'Titanic' Knows No Bounds

Like the social class conflict from Titanic’s period setting, Dolan uses the ’80s/’90s to explore gender and sexual identities clashing: Laurence navigates her place in the queer community and Fred feels mismatched for it, their passionate affair fracturing because of Fred’s inability to truly accept Laurence as a trans woman. Upon reuniting for the ill-advised getaway, Fred places her hand below Laurence's waist, to see if she had a sex change. “Our love wasn’t ‘safe,’ but it wasn’t dumb,” Laurence says. Their love wasn’t safe, wasn’t dumb, but it wasn't right for them either.

A child actor at the time when watching Cameron’s movie, Dolan became enamored by Leonardo DiCaprio. It pushed him to learn English and to write a fan letter, which didn’t find its way to the Hollywood actor, but it did find its way into his English-language debut, The Life & Death of John F. Donovan (2018). Fifteen years after Jack and Rose came Laurence Anyways to storm through the winds of another impossible romance. After the theatrical re-re-release of Titanic, or another rewatch at home, it’s time to see Dolan’s grandiose, poignant epic of star-crossed lovers. Watch on Kanopy.