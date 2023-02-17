In the midst of a massively busy period, Laurence Fishburne has yet another starring role on his plate. He's now set to team up with Jordana Brewster, Scott Speedman, and Addison Timlin in the thriller The Offer,m per The Hollywood Reporter. Lionsgate picked up the international sales rights to the project and will offer the package to respective buyers at the European Film Market in Berlin.

Directed by Terminal helmer Vaughn Stein from a screenplay penned by Sam Scott and revised by Lori Evans Taylor, The Offer is set to give a couple the chance of a lifetime with the house of their dreams. As they look to escape the hustle and bustle of the city, they're gifted a home that appears perfect on the surface. All they have to do while living there is follow one mysterious and ominous rule - never, under any circumstances, open the cellar door. Tom Butterfield, Craig Perry, Sheila Hanahan Taylor, and John Papsidera are set to produce.

2023 is shaping up to be a major year for Fishburne. He'll most notably return to the big screen in March with the release of the much-anticipated John Wick: Chapter 4, but that's merely the tip of the iceberg. Fishburne is also part of the stacked cast of Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis as well as the high-profile series The Sterling Affairs as then Clippers coach Doc Rivers, the latter of which is due out later this year. Recently, the roles have really started to pour in for the Academy Award nominee, as he was recently cast to lead The Astronaut with Emma Roberts. The Offer won't even be his only film heading to the European Film Market. The Little Bedroom, a remake of 2010's La Petite Chambre, will also star Fishburne alongside Morgan Freeman and Kate Mara.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Bruce Willis Diagnosed With Dementia Less Than A Year After Retirement, Says Family

Fishburne Will Share the Screen With Some Top-Notch Co-Stars

That's not to say Fishburne's co-stars are any less talented. Brewster also has a lot on her plate with the long-awaited Fast X at the top of her list. She's been a mainstay of the Fast & Furious franchise since the very beginning as Mia Toretto, the sister to Vin Diesel's Dom, but she's found plenty of work outside the blockbuster series as well. She recently shared the screen with Adam Pally and Reid Scott in the comedy Who Invited Charlie? and will next co-star with Sam Worthington in Simulant.

Speedman, meanwhile, has also had a string of recent high-profile projects ranging from David Cronenberg's Crimes of the Future to Sharp Stick and Netflix's You. Timlin hasn't been as active, most recently appearing in an episode of American Horror Stories, though she has a strong performance in Fallen on her resume as well as Stand Up Guys with Al Pacino and Christopher Walken along with other arthouse and indie projects.

Stay tuned here at Collider for updates on The Offer. In the meantime, check out a previous interview Brewster participated in for Collider Ladies Night below.