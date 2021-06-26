Plus, if he minds when people ask him if he’s in 'The Matrix 4.'

With writer-director Jonathan Hensleigh’s The Ice Road now streaming on Netflix, I recently spoke to Laurence Fishburne about making the action-thriller. During the wide-ranging interview, Fishburne talked about why he wanted to be part of the film, why everyone loves watching Liam Neeson punch people in the face, if he minds when people ask him if he’s in The Matrix 4, what the pandemic has been like after being in Steven Soderbergh’s Contagion, who he plays in Paul Feig’s upcoming Netflix film adaptation of Soman Chainani’s novel The School for Good and Evil, and even shows off a piece of his costume from Apocalypse Now. In addition, Fishburne confirms he’ll be returning for John Wick 4 and praised the script. He said:

"I read the script. It's really, really cool. As much as it's the same world as the other three films, it's just deeper. It's much deeper in terms of the code of the assassin and the relationship that he has with one character in particular who I think Mr. Watanabe is playing... is really the heart and soul of it."

John Wick 4 is filming in Berlin and Paris, with additional location shoots to take place in Japan and New York City. The film also stars Shamier Anderson, Donnie Yen, newcomer Rina Sawayama in her feature debut, and Bill Skarsgard is in talks to also join.

The Ice Road is about a ‘big-rig’ ice road driver (Neeson) that must lead a rescue mission across a frozen ocean to save dozens of trapped minors in Northern Canada. It’s a race against time to save everyone from running out of oxygen, and as they drive across the frozen water, they have to content with thawing waters, a massive storm, and a threat no one saw coming. The Ice Road also stars Benjamin Walker, Amber Midthunder, and Marcus Thomas.

Laurence Fishburne:

What was the pandemic been like for him after being in Contagion?

What was it about The Ice Road that made him want to be part of it?

Why does everyone love watching Liam Neeson punch people in the face?

What surprised him when researching The Ice Road?

What props or costumes has he “borrowed” from set during his career?

Is he coming back for John Wick 4?

What can he say about the John Wick 4 script?

If he minds when people ask him if he’s in The Matrix 4?

What can he say about Paul Feig’s The School for Good and Evil?

