When talking about the greatest actors of all time, one name usually comes up: Sir Laurence Olivier. Widely regarded as an acting titan of the stage and the screen, Olivier is among the most revered and recognizable performers to have ever lived — he has an entire award show with his name on it, which should be enough evidence of his large and impressive cultural footprint.

Throughout his long and prestigious career, Oliver starred in multiple movies now considered classics. From period pieces to riveting mysteries and tense thrillers, Olivier left no stone unturned, building a unique and rich resumé that cements him as one of classic Hollywood's all-time best.

10 'The Entertainer' (1960)

The Entertainer is one of Laurence Olivier's weirdest outings. Buried under pounds of make-up, Olivier plays Archie, a waning star of the music hall stage struggling to keep up with the changing times brought by television. The film co-stars Olivier's future wife, Joan Plowright, who plays Archie's daughter, Jean.

RELATED: 15 Greatest Classic Hollywood Actors, According to the AFI

Olivier gives it his all as the desperate vaudevillian Archie, a star of yesteryear, clinging to his last remnants of fame. It's an atypical role, evoking Baby Jane Hudson and the many roles his former wife, Vivien Leigh, played in her later years. Like Leigh, Olivier brings great dignity to what could easily be a garish role, imbuing Archie with an abundance of sympathetic and realistic warmth.

9 'Marathon Man' (1976)

Olivier stars opposite Dustin Hoffman in John Schlesinger's 1976 thriller Marathon Man. The plot follows young Thomas "Babe" Babington, a graduate student involved in a plot by Nazi war criminal Christian Szell to retrieve stolen diamonds from a safe.

Marathon Man is perhaps best remembered for the anecdote involving Olivier expressing his distaste for Hoffman's method acting. However, the film is an effective thriller, boasting a great villainous turn from Olivier. The revered actor sinks his teeth into the role of Szell, delivering a scenery-chewing performance that ranks among his most entertaining.

8 'Richard III' (1955)

Olivier, king of the Shakespeare adaptations, took on the titular role in the 1955 adaptation of Richard III. The plot concerns the titular character's machinations to steal the throne from his brother, King Edward VI. Cedric Hardwicke, John Gielgud, and Ralph Richardson star opposite Olivier.

RELATED: 10 Best Movies You Don't Realize Are Based on Shakespeare Plays

Richard III received the least critical acclaim of Olivier's three Shakespeare adaptations. However, Olivier's weakest was most people's best, and Richard III is the perfect example. The film is a lush and technical marvel featuring one of Olivier's best portrayals. Abandoning any pretenses, the thespian sinks head-first into the character's venom, crafting a deliciously vile portrayal that remains among the best in any Shakespearean adaptation.

7 'Sleuth' (1972)

Image via 20th Century Studios

Joseph L. Mankiewicz's 1972 thriller Sleuth unites Olivier with Michael Caine. Based on the eponymous 1970 play, the plot concerns Andrew Wyke, a successful author and game enthusiast, who invites his wife's lover, Milo Tindle, to an escalating game of wits.

A refreshing mystery without a detective, Sleuthis a riveting thriller full of anxiety and high stakes. The film is a brilliant showcase of Olivier's abilities, with the actor delivering a commanding and engaging performance as the twisted Wyke. His chemistry with Caine is also fascinating; both actors craft a tense and complicated dynamic that enrichens the film's ongoing mystery.

6 'That Hamilton Woman' (1941)

Laurence Olivier and Vivien Leigh made several films and plays together, but none is better or more memorable than their 1941 historical romance, That Hamilton Woman. The film chronicles the sexual and romantic affair between Emma Hamilton, a courtesan and the wife of Sir William Hamilton, and Admiral Horatio Nelson.

Released at the height of World War II, That Hamilton Woman is among the best war romance movies from classic Hollywood. Olivier and Leigh share an electrifying chemistry, the kind that can't be fabricated or faked. The pair devour each other with every furtive glance and every grace of hands, creating a tantalizing portrayal of passion and desire that was impressive for its time.

5 'Spartacus' (1960)

Stanley Kubrick's historical drama Spartacus stars Kirk Douglas as the titular character, joined by a large ensemble, including Tony Curtis, Charles Laughton, John Gavin, Jean Simmons, and Olivier. The film follows Spartacus' rebellion against the Roman Republic, known to history as the Third Servile War.

Spartacus is an exciting, richly produced historical drama and one of the all-time best epic movies. Douglas is the star of this sword-and-sandal show, but Olivier's antagonistic Crassus is as compelling. The acclaimed actor is the picture of senseless and unrestrained cruelty, playing his villainous would-be dictator with overwhelming gusto.

4 'Henry V' (1944)

Image via Two Cities Films

Olivier won his first Oscar - an honorary trophy, but an Oscar, nonetheless - for his directorial, acting, and producing efforts in 1944's Henry V. Olivier's first Shakespeare adaptation, the film follows the young King Henry V and his efforts to conquer France during the Hundred Year's War.

Henry V is among the all-time great movies about English royalty, largely thanks to Olivier's signature approach. The actor's touch is everywhere, from the engrossing production values to the decisive camera work. Olivier's work behind the camera is muscular and purposeful, crafting a jarring depiction of war and its futility. As an actor, Oliver dominates the screen as the young Henry V, providing a towering performance that earned him a third Oscar nomination.

3 'Wuthering Heights' (1939)

William Wyler's 1939 adaptation of Charlotte Brontë's seminal novel launched Olivier into superstardom. Based only on the book's first half, Wuthering Heights tells the tragic love story between the poor stableman Heathcliff and the wealthy Catherine Earnshaw Linton.

RELATED: 10 Classic Directors Who Personified Hollywood's Golden Age

Heathcliff is the Byronic hero by excellence, making Laurence Olivier the ideal choice to play him. In his capable hands, the character is somber yet swoon-worthy, a near-perfect depiction of one of literature's most famous and beloved figures. Wuthering Heights is less esoteric than the novel, but the film successfully captures the plot's sweeping quality, resulting in one of classic cinema's greatest romances.

2 'Hamlet' (1948)

There have been many adaptations of Shakespeare's classic play, Hamlet, but Olivier's 1948 take is among the best. The actor stars in the titular role, the young Prince of Denmark, seeking revenge against his murderous uncle, Claudius, who killed his father and usurped the throne.

Hamlet was the first British film to win the Oscar for Best Picture. On his third try, Olivier won the Oscars for Best Picture and Best Actor, his only competitive wins. The actor delivers one of the defining takes on Hamlet, enhancing the character's psychological and mental torture through a tour-de-force performance. Hamlet paved the way for multiple future cinematic adaptations of Shakespeare's best-known works, proving there was a space for them on the big screen.

1 'Rebecca' (1940)

Image via United Artists

Rebecca might not be Alfred Hitchcock's "best" film, but it is among his most enduring and rewatchable efforts. Laurence Olivier stars opposite Joan Fontaine and Judith Anderson in the story of a young woman who marries the dashing but brooding Maxim de Winter. Arriving at his secluded manor as the new Mrs. de Winter, the woman begins experiencing strange events that lead her to discover her husband's mysterious past.

An elegant and hypnotizing Gothic tale that seamlessly blends romance and thrills, Rebecca is a masterpiece and the only Hitchcock film to win Best Picture at the Oscars. Olivier plays Maxim as a logical continuation of his Heathcliff from a year before, existing in the fine line between "creepy" and "heroic." Maxim is compelling and alluring yet off-putting, a combination that few actors have embodied as perfectly as Olivier.

KEEP READING: The 10 Best Spencer Tracy Movies, Ranked