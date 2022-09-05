Laurie Metcalf has won the Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series, for her role as Weed on Hacks. The award was handed out at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on September 4. This marked Metcalf's twelfth nomination and fourth win.

Hacks had a lot of contenders in the race, with Jane Adams, Harriet Sansom Harris, and Kaitlin Olson all nominated for their guest appearances on the HBO comedy. Also up for the award were Jane Lynch for Only Murders in the Building and Harriet Walter for Ted Lasso.

Metcalf is an acting legend, with her talents gracing the stage, as well as the big and small screen. She previously won 3 consecutive Primetime Emmy Awards in the early 90s for her role as Jackie on hit ABC sitcom Roseanne. She reprised the role in 2018 for The Connors. In 2017, she was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in Greta Gerwig's Ladybird. Recently she starred in Somewhere in Queens from director Ray Romano.

Image via A24

RELATED: 'Stranger Things,' 'Succession,' and 'Severance' Amongst Nominees For Best Drama Series at 2022 Emmys

Hacks Season 2 followed Deborah (Jean Smart) taking her new comedy act on the road, with the assistance of her writer (Hannah Einbinder). Metcalf played the role of Weed, Deborah's road manager.

The Creative Arts Emmys were held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles this part weekend, in a ceremony that spanned two evenings. The ceremony will be edited into one program, and will air September 10 on FXX, leading up to the Primetime Emmy Awards, which air on September 12.

Check out the trailer and synopsis for the latest season of Hacks below: