Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the film Halloween Ends. Proceed at your own risk.

In 2017, when it was announced that Halloween was being rebooted with none other than David Gordon Green directing, most known then for Pineapple Express, fans were shocked. Even more shocking was the news that he had convinced our favorite final girl and the ultimate Scream Queen, Jamie Lee Curtis, to come back to the franchise that made her a household name. It would be Curtis’ first time returning to the role of Laurie Strode since 2002’s awful Halloween: Resurrection, which saw Strode killed off in the lackluster film’s first act.

Laurie Strode's History

Strode’s exit from the Halloween films left a bitter taste in the mouth of fans and presumably Curtis as well. Whether Laurie Strode should live or die was a valid argument, but to have her die in the most humiliating fashion was not what such an iconic character deserved. 2018’s Halloween set to reset all of that by erasing everything that came before except the original 1978 film. Laurie never fell to her death in 2002. She never died in a car accident before the events of 1988’s Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers either. And most notably, Michael Myers was no longer her brother, as was revealed in 1981’s Halloween 2. Instead, he was simply The Boogeyman, a force that struck one Halloween night with no motive, who was then captured and locked away.

What made 2018’s Halloween work was that it was a character study just as much as it was a slasher film. We got to see what 40 years of trauma looked like. Laurie Strode was now a woman hidden away, her relationship with her daughter frayed almost to the point of breaking. She had turned her home into a fortress, waiting for the day when The Shape would return to try to kill her. Of course, Michael did return for her (though the evil Dr. Sartain had to lead him to her), and Laurie valiantly fought back. She was wounded, but she survived, while Michael Myers was left to burn in the trap she had made of her home.

That would have made a fine conclusion, but the film’s critical and commercial success coaxed everyone back, and soon two more films were announced that would form a trilogy, Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends. The question now became, would Michael Myers or Laurie Strode die? A severely wounded Laurie does little in Halloween Kills but lie in bed. The final chapter, however, promised resolution. Laurie Strode and Michael Myers would face off one last time and only one would survive.

What Is Laurie's Proper Ending?

For many, the only proper end to this timeline of the Halloween franchise was for Laurie to kill Michael, but then to die with him. It would be a hero’s death, a death that saw her winning by sacrificing herself. We now know that Michael Myers dies (there’s no coming back from being chopped up to bits), but Laurie Strode lived. It was the right decision and the only way her story could have ended.

The new Halloween trilogy is all about trauma. Jamie Lee Curtis has mentioned the theme so often in interviews the past four years that it’s become a meme. Still, it’s true. 1998’s Halloween: H20 was as well, showing us a woman who had faked her death and moved as far away from Haddonfield as possible. 1998’s Laurie Strode went by another name and hid in alcohol. When her brother, as he was in this version, came for her, Laurie wasn’t ready. She was scared and wanted to run, but found that she couldn’t run away anymore and fought back. She defeated her aggressor in the end, and that was that. It could have been a fitting conclusion had producers not already found a ridiculous out to bring Michael Myers back, cheapening everything that happened in H20.

Halloween 2018 gives us a similar version of Laurie Strode. No, she didn’t fake her death and move away. Instead, she stayed. But she’s still a broken person who is obsessed with the past so much that she has pushed her family away. Dying may have been a fitting way to go, had Laurie Strode not already died twice. Many fans expected her to die again to give the series its most final feeling of conclusion, but what was there to gain by having Laurie Strode die for a third time? This time it was more shocking to have her live. And if these films are all about a response to trauma, living was the only option.

Laurie Strode and #MeToo

In 2017, America was shaken by the #MeToo Movement, where so many abused women came forward, having had enough of their own trauma, and spoke about the ills men had committed against them. While Halloween had already been written when this was happening, it still spoke to the movement. There is no horror film character that speaks to #MeToo more than Laurie Strode. The new films were all about a woman who had been abused now fighting back against her male aggressor. For Laurie to die would have disabled that theme. It would have said that in the end, a woman can fight back against her male attacker, but she’s still going to lose.

While that statement is sadly true for so many in reality, it’s not fitting for a simple slasher film. Here, the traumatized need to be victorious, and the aggressor needed to be destroyed. Laurie Strode could have died. Her character was willing to and was not afraid of it. There was so much more to be gained, though, by having her live. For 44 years, Laurie Strode had lived in fear, her life destroyed by one horrible night when she was 17. In both timelines, she had no peace from the past. She spent every waking moment reliving one night, haunted by a ghost of a memory, always looking over her shoulder.

Laurie Strode deserved to know happiness in the last decades of her life. Halloween Ends give us that. The film is about the end of a story, about the end of Michael Myers, but it’s also about the end of trauma and the peace and rebirth that follows. The film ends with Laurie beginning a new chapter in her life, one in ways as foreign and scary as being attacked by a man in white mask, but one that was necessary.

In the closing moments we see her relationship with her granddaughter Allyson repaired. Laurie has written a book about her own personal Boogeyman and how she overcame it. She is open to the possibility of love with Frank Hawkins (Will Patton). The last frame shows Michael’s worn and burned mask laying on her coffee table, a totem for overcoming. So many women in real life have their own personal Boogeyman to overcome. Having the quintessential final girl win her battle spreads the message that winning and peace is possible, and that hope is not lost.