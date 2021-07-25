She also says she wants to do a project on Tracey "Africa" Norman, the first Black trans model.

With director Tanya Wexler’s Jolt now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, I recently spoke to Laverne Cox about making the action-comedy. If you haven’t seen the trailers, Jolt is about a woman (Kate Beckinsale) with a lifelong, rare neurological disorder, who experiences sporadic rage-filled, murderous impulses that can only be stopped when she shocks herself with a special electrode device that she has to constantly wear. After finally finding a man she trusts, she’s heartbroken when he is killed the next day. As you can probably guess, she decides to embark on a revenge-filled mission to find his killer. Jolt also stars Bobby Cannavale, Jai Courtney, David Bradley, Ori Pfeffer, Susan Sarandon, and Stanley Tucci.

During the wide-ranging interview, Cox talked about why she wanted to make the movie, what people might be surprised to learn about the making of Jolt, getting to work with Stanley Tucci since she’s a big The Devil Wears Prada fan, and the secret to playing a detective on camera. In addition, she talked about why she would love to make a project on Tracy African Norman who was the first trans woman model to achieve prominence in the fashion industry, Shonda Rhimes’ upcoming Netflix series Inventing Anna, what it was like working with James Spader on The Blacklist, and more.

Check out what Laverne Cox had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

