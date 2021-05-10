The actress will also be hosting a series of interviews on the network next year.

E! has scored Emmy-winner Laverne Cox to host its red carpet coverage, Live From E!, beginning with the 2022 award season. Adding to the exciting news, Cox will also be headlining a string of celebrity interview-based specials beginning January 2022 that will spotlight trendsetters, tastemakers, and those making an impact in the Hollywood community. This new series will air throughout next year.

Cox has been nominated for an Emmy four times for the popular Netflix series Orange Is the New Black and has also been seen in such films as Bad Hair and the Oscar-winning Promising Young Woman. Adding to her exciting resume as an actress and producer, Cox also has a passion for fashion, advocacy, and fun, which should align perfectly with E!'s plans to build a modern, inclusive, and interactive experience for celebrities and their fans.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Bad Hair' Review: Justin Simien's Satirical Thriller Has a Killer Bite | Sundance 2020 According to Deadline, the actress had this to say about her exciting new role:

"I'm so excited and deeply humbled to be hosting E! 's iconic red carpet coverage. For many years I would wake up early on awards show days, get my snacks in place and watch E! 's coverage all day long. I dreamed of walking red carpets. Now, not only have I had several fun and amazing personal red carpet moments, I also get to be a red carpet guide for E! 's discerning audience and chat with my colleagues and folks I deeply admire for these very special events in their lives. I can't wait to get started while hopefully serving up fashion fantasies for the ages honey."

Jen Neal, E! Vice President of Entertainment Live Events, Specials and E! News, NBCUniversal Television & Streaming also added to the praise, saying:

"Laverne Cox is a risktaker, groundbreaking pioneer and a fashion tour de force", "As we continue to evolve the way we cover Hollywood's biggest nights, Laverne's passion for, and extensive knowledge of, the fashion community resonates with our audience and we look forward to seeing her shine on the other side of the velvet rope."

The news is exciting on many levels and should serve to make Live From E! more exciting than it ever has been. Be sure not to miss Cox's exciting coverage of the red carpet beginning with the 2022 awards season and catch the actress's string of celebrity interviews beginning January 2022, which will air throughout the year.

KEEP READING: 'Promising Young Woman' Review: A Surgical Strike Against Rape Culture

Share Share Tweet Email

First 'Army of the Dead' Social Reactions Tease a Gory, Genre-Bending, Over-The-Top Zombie Heist Film Here's what the first round of critics and journalists had to say.

Read Next